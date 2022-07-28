Britney Spears Goes To A Bar For the 1st Time In 13 Years: ‘I Feel Sophisticated’

Britney Spears treated herself to a cocktail at an unspecified bar on July 28, which happened to be the first time she entered such an establishment since her conservatorship was instated in 2008. “This is my first time at a bar, first time,” the 40-year-old pop icon said in her Instagram Story. “I feel so fancy and I feel so sophisticated,” she added as she gave viewers a glance at the bustling bar and posed with a blonde-haired companion.

Britney and Vicky living their best life at a bar 😇 This is so cute pic.twitter.com/k7ys9d7eWF — Fan Account (@breatheonmiley) July 28, 2022

Britney, who wore an orange tank and a choker necklace that featured a blue bottle cap pendant on it, also wrote a pointed message over the video. “So glad they took my rights way for 13 years to have a cocktail,” she typed out in pink letters. “I’m so grateful yall !!!” Britney, of course, was released from her controversial conservatorship in Nov. 2021 after giving grueling testimony about her unfair treatment by her team, which was led by her father, Jamie Spears, 70.

Britney’s first bar visit in over a decade came just days after it was confirmed she is working on new music for the first time since she released her 2016 album, Glory. Britney’s first post-conservatorship tune is expected to be a collaboration with Elton John, 76, for a remix of his classic hit, “Tiny Dancer.” However, just because Britney is singing again, does not mean she is hitting the ground running. “Although she loved being back in the studio, she isn’t jumping headfirst into a full-fledged music career just yet. She wants to see how everyone reacts to this song before moving forward with more,” a source close to the “Toxic” singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Regardless, it’s a more promising note than the last time HL was given insider knowledge about Britney’s singing career. In May, a source told us EXCLUSIVELY that the mother of two was simply not ready to head back into the studio. “Britney is aware of how her fans are desperately trying to get her to return to music and she is incredibly touched by this,” the source divulged. “These past few months have really shown her how much she is loved. She knows she has an entire team behind her when she decides to do this and an entire army of supporters, literally. But right now, she is not at all focused on that.”

Since then, Britney married longtime partner Sam Asghari, moved into a new $11.8 million home, and enjoyed a waterfront honeymoon. She also gave fans a rare listen to her voice as she covered her 1998 hit “…Baby One More Time” in an Instagram video posted on July 15. In the caption of the two-video post, she aired out her disappointment with her ignored hopes of coming out with a new version of the song. “Here’s me playing at my house with a different version of ‘Baby’,” she wrote in the caption of the post, which was deleted and then re-posted.

She continued on to explained that instead of getting to re-record the song, her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 31, was allowed to perform a medley of her iconic bops, including ‘Baby’, during a 2017 tribute performance at the Radio Disney Music Awards. “Well I have asked for what I wanted for 14 years … a different version of ‘Baby’ but have the producers actually work for me and put it together,” she asked. “But as the TEAM said NO and serves me with 4 girls, my sister included, doing a 5 minute version of 4 remixed songs to a T not even having to give effort or dance … just shot it beautifully and the sound was NEW !!! They ruined it for me, embarrassed me and made me feel like absolutely nothing!!!”

Hopefully, her highly anticipated collaboration with Elton will help Britney feel empowered to perform and be taken seriously once more.