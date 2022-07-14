Eva Longoria, 47, Dances Around Her Yacht In Black Bikini As She Continues To Enjoy Family Vacay: Watch

Eva Longoria is having endless fun in the sun on her enviable Italian getaway with her family! The Desperate Housewives alum, 47, showed off her silly side in a TikTok video she posted on July 14 from the private yacht she’s been staying on the last few days by dancing around in a black string bikini. She proved she doesn’t take herself too seriously as she busted some moves to “Cumbia Buena” by Grupo La Cumbia with a wavy filter over it that resembled a wavy mirror found in a fun house at a carnival. Despite the wavy effect, one could still tell Eva takes care of her body, as she looked as toned as ever. Eva seemed to be cracking herself up as she fought back laughter and shook and shimmied in front of her camera.

Eva shared another TikTok video on Thursday that also showed off her goofy side. In it, she stitched former Spice Girl Victoria “Posh Spice” Beckham‘s TikTok that encouraged people to show her why they’re posh. Eva completed the assignment by lounging on the seat on the deck of the yacht in a beautiful green halter sundress as she sipped red wine with her right leg pointed up into the air. Eva ended up breaking the stance in order to crack up and nearly spill her wine. A person recording the video could be heard laughing behind the camera.

*EXCLUSIVE* Capri, ITALY - The American Actress Eva Longoria shows off her sexy little figure in a white bikini out in the Italian sunshine on her family holiday in Capri. Eva set the temperatures soaring even further as the 47-year-old had a little fun in the sun as she took a dip in the blue sea with her husband Jose Antonio Baston.

The former The Young and the Restless actress was first spotted in Capri, Italy on July 10. She showed off her gorgeous figure in a white string bikini and was seen diving off the swimming platform of her yacht into the beautiful blue Mediterranean. She was also photographed holding her four-year-old son, Santiago, and her husband, Jose Antonio Bastón, was on board as well. The next day, she took her followers along for a ride on the yacht via her Instagram Story, where she posted a video getting her sun excited for the day on the water, images of herself in a bright yellow bikini, and even a workout she partook in on the deck of the yacht. Eva posted a photo of herself in the bikini on Instagram on July 12. “Out of Office,” she captioned the post.

She then took to TikTok on July 13 to show off her sculpted torso and legs in an adorable red bikini. She walked down to the yacht’s swimming platform before diving into the water. “Daily does of Vitamin sea,” she wrote alongside the fun footage. That night, she hopped back on Instagram to give fans a look at the magnificent full moon. “Check out the full moon, coming up,” she said. “Looks like the sun!”

It seems like Eva is living her best life in Italy!