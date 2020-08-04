Thanks to rigorous workouts while in quarantine, Eva Longoria came out the other side with her best body ever. She flaunted her killer curves in and rock-solid abs in a low-cut swimsuit selfie.

Eva Longoria may not have been posing next to a beach or pool, but she couldn’t help but want to share with fans how incredible she looks these days in a sexy one piece swimsuit. In an Aug. 4 Instagram selfie, the mother of one rocked a plunging number that showed off her exercise-honed body. The deep “V” neck pointed down to her incredibly flat tummy and tiny waist. The suit’s high-cut hips made her toned legs go on for days. Eva is 45 and seriously has her best swimsuit figure ever. And she’s always been one to love hitting the beach, so fans can attest that her body now is the tightest it has ever been. Never forget, poor Eva had to shoot down pregnancy rumors in Apr. 2017 after sporting a bulging belly. “I’m not pregnant,” she told her fans via Snapchat. “Just eating a lot of cheese, a lot of wine, a lot of pancakes. I looked so fat, but that happens to people.”

Eva appeared to be in some type of poolside cabana, as watery spots could be seen on the wooden floor as sunlight poured through the wooden shutters on the entryway doors. It helped create the perfect lighting for the actress’ mirror selfie. It didn’t appear that she has just gotten out of a pool or sauna, as her makeup was absolutely flawless in the photo.

The Overboard star wowed with brown eye shadow, dark liner and long lashes. Her cheeks looked rosy along with a matching lip. Eva wore her brunette locks up in a bun atop her head. Eva did appear to have been out in the sun lately, as tan lines could be seen around her hips and bottom of her cleavage, where her skin was slightly lighter.

Eva’s celebrity friends including actress Natalie Portman, 39, and supermodel Irina Shayk, 34, showed how impressed they were with the producer/director’s figure, leaving smiley face emojis with hearts for eyes in the comments. The Grand Hotel star is a big fan of black one-piece swimsuits, as this is the second style she’s showed off on Instagram this summer. She rocked another similar number featuring a higher racer-style neckline in a backyard photo with two-year-old son Santiago on May 31.

While lots of people were busy putting on the “quarantine 15” pounds between March and May, Eva was a workout fanatic during lockdown. She did rigorous routines in her home’s garage since gyms were closed, and was so disciplined about keeping up her fitness. She showed off her exercises via Instagram so that fans could follow along, and even got in a few video exercise challenges with pals like Mario Lopez, 46. All that discipline has paid off, as she has such a killer summer swimsuit body.