Eva Longoria, 45, Stuns In A Black Swimsuit While Enjoying ‘Saturday Smiles’ With Son Santiago, 1

Eva Longoria proved she has an incredible figure in quarantine when she shared an Instagram photo of herself in a black one-piece bathing suit while happily holding her adorable son Santiago on Instagram.

Eva Longoria, 45, is one happy and fit mama! The actress took to Instagram to share a sweet photo that showed her holding her cute son Santiago, 1, while enjoying a happy moment outside during quarantine. In the pic, she is wearing a black one-piece swimsuit and is lovingly smiling at the tot, who is wearing a white top and jeans.

“Saturday Smiles,” she wrote alongside the pic along with an in love emoji. It didn’t take long for Eva’s photo, which helped her flaunt her amazing figure, got the attention of her followers and they complimented the brunette beauty’s motherly glow. “Such a pretty smile, this made me smile, thank you,” one follower wrote while another said the mother-son moment was full of “cuteness.”

Eva’s latest photo isn’t the first one she’s shared over the past few weeks while spending time at home with her family. She’s known for often sharing precious posts that give her fans an inside look in to her life with little Santiago and her husband José Bastón, 52. One of her most recent posts, which she shared on May 8, included two incredibly cute pics of her and Santiago in matching pink and orange bathing suits.

When Eva isn’t spending time with family, she’s taking time for herself, especially while at home due to COVID-19.

On Apr. 21, she posted a video that allowed her fans to get a no-filter look at her gray roots after not being able to go to a hair salon for many weeks and she proudly promoted a L’Oreal hair coloring product that helps to cover the roots with a wash-out spray. In her video post, Eva held a bottle of the spray and used it on her own dark brown roots, proving it works like a charm for those days when outside hair coloring is not an option.