Eva Longoria, 44, Looks Effortlessly Cool In Green One-Shoulder Bikini & Sun Hat On Marbella Vacay

A friend may have photo bombed Eva Longoria’s poolside photo, but that certainly didn’t distract from her sizzling bikini body as she rocked a two-piece pinstripe set in Spain!

Eva Longoria, 44, has proved she’s the queen of summer swimwear while vacationing in Marbella, Spain. The actress rocked yet another sultry piece, an asymmetrical green bikini with pinstripes, which she paired with a gigantic sun hat and shades (a tribute to her Desperate Housewives days, no?) Eva dipped her feet in the pool and posed for a photo, which the mother of one posted to Instagram on July 11 — but there was a “photobomb” surprise! Eva’s friend and philanthropic buddy, Alina Peralta, jumped in the back of the photo to show off her suit (also covered in pinstripes). “That’s what friends are for…. 😒,” Eva wrote in the caption, and also tossed in the hashtag #VacationMode. But she’s also in charity mode, as her friendship with Alina shows!

Alina is actually the co-founder of the Global Gift Foundation, which threw a big gala on the same day Eva posted her bikini photo. Eva served as the honorary chair for the event, and she took her son Santiago Bastón, 1, as her plus one on the red carpet! While Eva stunned in a form-fitting pencil dress, little Santiago looked adorable in white dungarees and a “baby mohawk,” as Eva affectionately called the hairdo in a mommy-son photo shared on July 11.

Eva also strutted down the catwalk for the Marbella Fashion Show on Thursday! The event was hosted by the same organization, the Global Gift Foundation, which works to help families, women and children by partnering with other organizations around the world. After the grand gala, Eva helped cut the red ribbon in front of the new Casa Global Gift, a Marbella home that has been transformed into a treatment center for children with rare diseases.

Outside of her charity work, Eva has not neglected Spain’s beautiful waters. Her itinerary required a generous number of bikinis and one-piece swimsuits, and Eva answered that call! She showed off her toned legs in a palm tree print one-piece on July 10, which the actress was wearing when she was caught smooching her husband José “Pepe” Bastón, 51, on a pool cot! She also wowed in a white one-piece swimsuit while playing with her son in a cabana. Keep the vacay looks coming, Eva!