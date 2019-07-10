Eva Longoria, 44, Stuns In White One-Piece Bathing Suit & Kisses Husband On Vacation In Marbella

Eva Longoria was enjoying family time in Marbella, Spain on July 10 and she showed off her post-baby body in a white swimsuit while having a romantic moment in the sun with her husband, Pepe.

Eva Longoria, 44, is looking incredible on her summer getaway! The talented actress was seen having some fun time with her husband José “Pepe” Bastón, 51, in Marbella, Spain on July 10 while flaunting her fantastic body in a white one-piece swimsuit with green leaf designs on it. At one point, the happy couple shared a sweet moment as Pepe laid back in a lounge chair and Eva bent over to give him a kiss. The parents of one-year-old Santiago both sported shades and Eva had her hair tied back into a messy bun and held a hat to help keep cool in the sun.

In addition to spending time with each other, Eva and Pepe have been spending time with Santiago, who they also brought along on the fun trip. One day before their latest photos were taken, on July 9, Eva was seen frolicking in the water while holding her precious baby boy. She was wearing a plain white swimsuit that time and her little brunette tot was wearing a red romper that included cute shorts.

Eva’s latest vacation isn’t the only time she’s worn various swimsuits. She took to Instagram on July 6 to share a photo of herself holding Santiago while wearing a blue bikini in honor of National Bikini Day. “Bikinis and Babies, these are a few of my favorite things! #nationalbikiniday 👙,” Eva captioned the eye-catching adorable photo. She also posted a photo of herself doing yoga poses in a red bikini during her vacation in St. Barts in Apr.

We love seeing Eva and her family creating lasting memories! We hope to see more pics of them throughout the summer!