See Pics
Hollywood Life

Eva Longoria, 44, Stuns In White One-Piece Bathing Suit & Kisses Husband On Vacation In Marbella

MEGA
Eva Longoria 'Miss Bala' Film Premiere, Roaming Arrivals, Regal L.A. Live, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Jan 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Eva Longoria with husband Pepe Baston and son Santi in Marbella. 10 Jul 2019 Pictured: Eva Longoria. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA463087_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Eva Longoria with husband Pepe Baston and son Santi in Marbella. 10 Jul 2019 Pictured: Eva Longoria, Pepe Baston. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA463087_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Eva Longoria is seen on the beach playing with her baby Santiago Enrique Bastón in Cannes. 15 May 2019 Pictured: Eva Longoria , Santiago Enrique Bastón. Photo credit: Neil Warner/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA419852_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Eva Longoria was enjoying family time in Marbella, Spain on July 10 and she showed off her post-baby body in a white swimsuit while having a romantic moment in the sun with her husband, Pepe.

Eva Longoria, 44, is looking incredible on her summer getaway! The talented actress was seen having some fun time with her husband José “Pepe” Bastón, 51, in Marbella, Spain on July 10 while flaunting her fantastic body in a white one-piece swimsuit with green leaf designs on it. At one point, the happy couple shared a sweet moment as Pepe laid back in a lounge chair and Eva bent over to give him a kiss. The parents of one-year-old Santiago both sported shades and Eva had her hair tied back into a messy bun and held a hat to help keep cool in the sun.

In addition to spending time with each other, Eva and Pepe have been spending time with Santiago, who they also brought along on the fun trip. One day before their latest photos were taken, on July 9, Eva was seen frolicking in the water while holding her precious baby boy. She was wearing a plain white swimsuit that time and her little brunette tot was wearing a red romper that included cute shorts.

Eva’s latest vacation isn’t the only time she’s worn various swimsuits. She took to Instagram on July 6 to share a photo of herself holding Santiago while wearing a blue bikini in honor of National Bikini Day. “Bikinis and Babies, these are a few of my favorite things! #nationalbikiniday 👙,” Eva captioned the eye-catching adorable photo. She also posted a photo of herself doing yoga poses in a red bikini during her vacation in St. Barts in Apr.

Eva Longoria
MEGA
Eva Longoria, José "Pepe" Bastón
MEGA

We love seeing Eva and her family creating lasting memories! We hope to see more pics of them throughout the summer!