Eva Longoria showed off her body amid Fourth of July celebrations! The actress stunned in a blue bathing suit in a new Instagram pic.

Eva Longoria, 44, looks incredible! The mother posted a pic to Instagram on July 5 in a bright blue bikini while holding one-year-old son, Santiago Enrique Bastón. Eva looked lovingly at her child who was born in June 2018 while standing in front of a gorgeous blue beach.

“Bikinis and Babies, these are a few of my favorite things! #nationalbikiniday 👙,” Eva said on the post, one day after the Fourth of July. The star rocked a string blue bikini and had her brunette hair down and wavy. She held her son with ease as he looked toward the camera.

Eva spoke with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY a couple of months ago and chatted about her diet and fitness routine after giving birth last summer. “I’m eating air and working my ass off,” Eva playfully joked to HL on May 9. “I want to be healthy for my son. But now my clothes fit again.”

Eva admitted that she eliminated carbs, sugar, and alcohol from her diet. “I have way more energy and I feel like not drinking clears my skin,” she said. “It makes you not have a headache. I think it is all about the wine! It’s all about the wine, or lack thereof.”

The Desperate Housewives actress said she gave herself time before going back to working out again. “I really gave my body time to adjust to postpartum and post-pregnancy,” she told Us Weekly in a Dec. 2018 interview. “You know, it had a baby! It created a human life, so I really wasn’t too hard about getting back into shape.”

We hope Eva is enjoying the summer family time with her son and husband Jose Bastón, 51! She looks absolutely incredible and we can’t wait to see more pics of the happy fam together.