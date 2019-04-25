Eva Longoria, 44, Shows Off Her Toned Body In Sexy Red Bikini 10 Mos. After Giving Birth

Eva Longoria’s post-baby body is hotter than ever. It hasn’t even been a year since the gorgeous star welcomed her first child, but she’s already back in tip-top shape!

Eva Longoria gave birth to her son Santiago Enrique Bastón less than a year ago, but you’d never guess it from her latest bikini pic. The 44-year-old is currently enjoying a vacation with her husband Jose Bastón, 51, and their son on the Caribbean island of St. Barts and she’s been blessing her fans with plenty of pics from her luxurious trip. In a recent shot she’s balancing on the edge of a pool in a tiny red bikini and flashing the peace sign. The stunning backdrop of the sun setting behind the hillside villa is nothing compared to Eva’s flawless figure.

Clearly Eva has got incredible genetics but she’s also put in the hard work to get her postpartum body back into shape. Earlier this year she gave fans a motivational look at how hard she works when she hits the gym. The Desperate Housewives star shared two clips from inside Beverly Hills’ Granite Gym that showed her pushing serious weight.

But don’t worry, Eva didn’t go straight from the maternity ward to the weight room — she actually waited five months before she started working out. She told Us Weekly in Dec. 2018 that, “I really gave my body time to adjust to postpartum and post-pregnancy. You know, it had a baby! It created a human life, so I really wasn’t too hard about getting back into shape.”

She continued “Now I’m working out a lot more and watching what I eat. I’m barely starting to get back into it. I still love yoga. My workouts now are more weight training. Very serious weight training. I’m a runner, I do yoga and I do Pilates, so it’s kind of like a rotation of those things. And then I usually eat well…Diet and exercise is a part of my daily vocabulary.” It’s taken time and dedication but Eva’s work has more than paid off — and now she’s enjoying all her efforts by frolicking in a bikini in the tropics.