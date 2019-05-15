Eva Longoria, 44, Plays With Son Santiago, 10 Mos., In Adorable New Cannes Beach Pic

Eva Longoria hit Cannes with the best plus one ever — her beautiful baby boy. The new mom was photographed playing with her son on the French Riviera and she’s never looked happier.

Eva Longoria was glowing with joy when she was photographed on April 15 playing with her gorgeous baby boy during a photoshoot at the beach in the South of France. The 44-year-old star looked chic in a bright yellow jumpsuit with a wide belt, but her best accessory by far was her bouncy baby boy. Santiago Bastón, who Eva shares with husband Jose Bastón, giggled and played with her hair as she looked down at him with unabashed love.

Eva was fairly covered up for her day at the beach, but she recently shared some bikini pics and she’s already back in her pre-baby shape. Even though it seems like her snapback happened overnight, Eva definitely put in major effort. “I’m eating air and working my ass off!” she joked while speaking to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the The Global Gift Foundation USA’s Empowerment Luncheon on May 9. “I want to be healthy for my son. But now my clothes fit again,” she added, laughing. Of course Eva hasn’t really given up food, she still eats. But she has totally cut out carbs, sugar and alcohol. “I have way more energy and I feel like not drinking clears my skin,” Eva revealed. “It makes you not have a headache. I think it is all about the wine! It’s all about the wine, or lack thereof.”

Eva’s post-baby bounce back also included lots of hard work in the gym. She gave fans a glimpse of her workout routine in Jan. 2019 and it was seriously hardcore. In two video clips the Desperate Housewives star could be seen pushing serious weight while training at Beverly Hills’ Granite Gym. Her toned shoulder and arms were on full display as she pulled and pushed a contraption laden with weight plates. At the time Eva was only seven months postpartum and already in impressive shape.

But don’t worry she didn’t go from the birthing room to the weight room. Eva said in a December 2018 interview that she didn’t pressure herself to get right back in the gym after having her son. “I really gave my body time to adjust to postpartum and post-pregnancy,” she said. “You know, it had a baby! It created a human life, so I really wasn’t too hard about getting back into shape.”