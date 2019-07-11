Eva Longoria Cradles Her Adorable Son, 1, In Strapless White Dress At Global Gift Foundation Event

Amidst a family trip to the Spanish city of Marbella, Eva Longoria and her son Santiago twinned at the Global Gift Gala on July 11. They even twinned at the charity event, at which Eva served as the honorary chair!

Eva Longoria, 44, and her son Santiago, 1, took a break from soaking in Spain’s rays for a good cause! The mother-son duo showed their support at The Global Gift Gala on July 11, where they walked the red carpet in matching white attire (well, Eva walked while Santiago sit plumb in his mother’s arms). The Desperate Housewives star dressed her iconic curves in a strapless pencil dress, while her mini me looked like the baby of the hour in white slacks and a dress shirt. Santiago even took a cue from Alfalfa from The Little Rascals, as his hair was styled just like iconic character. Eva also flaunted her perfect summer dress at the Marbella Fashion Show on July 11, in conjunction with the gala.

Eva is considered a “Global Gifter” for the organization that helps women, children and families in need, and she is quite involved in this non-profit! Her Eva Longoria Foundation recently partnered with the Global Gift Foundation to form the Girls in Action Alliance, which will help women and girls succeed in the STEM fields (science, technology, engineering and math). Eva even served as the honorary chair for The Global Gift Gala!

Before hitting the red carpet, Eva has been enjoying downtime by the seashore with Santiago and her husband José “Pepe” Bastón, 51. She rocked a white one-piece swimsuit with palm tree motifs on July 10, which she wore when she leaned over to share a sweet kiss with José! The actress also looked fabulous in an asymmetrical one-piece on July 9, while spending quality time with her son at the beach (little Santiago was especially dressed up in a Moschino jumper).

While Eva has worn one-pieces in the past few days, she hasn’t neglected the bikinis! The new mom sizzled in a blue two-piece set, with Santiago in her arms once again, for National Bikini Day on July 5. She also packed a striped green bikini for her vacation in Spain, which the John Wick star shared with her nearly seven million Instagram followers on July 11.