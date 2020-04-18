Eva Longoria, 45, Uses Her Son Santiago, 1, As A Weight While Working Out At Home

Eva Longoria took to her Instagram story to show off some adorable videos of her one-year-old son happily sitting on her mid-section as she did sit-ups and hip-lunges in her home while in quarantine.

Eva Longoria, 45, is making sure to stay fit and healthy during her time in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, and she’s getting her little handsome one-year-old son Santiago to help! The actress shared a few video clips of her and her son doing an at-home workout on Apr. 17 and it was pretty impressive on both ends. In one video, she can be seen wearing a black sweatsuit jacket with matching leggings as she does sit-ups while the tot contently sits on her mid-section and in another clip, she is doing hip-lunges as he stays in the same position. “Friday workouts with my bambino!” Eva captioned the clips. Check out the videos of Eva and Santiago HERE!

In addition to the clips of Eva using Santiago as a helpful weight, she posted clips of her doing a workout on a bench with real weights in her backyard. Her adorable little boy could be seen in those too as he excitingly ran around her while music was playing in the background. “My dancing baby,” she captioned one clip. “Santi loves this song!” she captioned another.

Eva’s latest posts are a few of several workout videos that she’s shown over the past few weeks. On Apr. 10, she showed off her incredibly toned abs in a video of her pulling TRX bands in a garage. She also showed off another video in which she was doing hardcore planks to help keep her core strong. Eva admitted to being heavily into weight training after giving birth to Santiago in June 2018 but waited six months to get back into a routine to help her body adjust.

“I really gave my body time to adjust to postpartum and post-pregnancy. You know, it had a baby! It created a human life, so I really wasn’t too hard about getting back into shape,” she told Us Weekly in Dec. 2018. “Now I’m working out a lot more and watching what I eat. I’m barely starting to get back into it. I still love yoga. My workouts now are more weight training. Very serious weight training. I’m a runner, I do yoga and I do Pilates, so it’s kind of like a rotation of those things. And then I usually eat well…Diet and exercise is a part of my daily vocabulary.”