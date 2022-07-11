Eva Longoria, 47, Models Sexy White Bikini For Fun-Filled Yacht Day In Italy: Photos

Eva Longoria has joined the list of several celebrities who have been spotted vacationing in Italy this summer. The 47-year-old actress was photographed having some fun in the sun on a private yacht in Capri on July 10 with her family after she attended the Taormina Film Festival the week before. Eva showed off her fit figure in a white string bikini that had black writing and a yellow design printed on it as she dove into the beautiful waters surrounding the Italian island. She was also seen holding her four-year-old son, Santiago, and spending time with her husband, Jose Antonio Bastón.

Eva also enjoyed a boat day on July 11, which she posted about on her Instagram Story. The first glimpse she shared of her family vacation was a video of her and Santiago smiling at the camera. She asked him where they are in Spanish, to which she answered that they are at the beach. Santiago was dressed in a gray tank top and shorts set while the Desperate Housewives star was covered in a flowy white cover-up. By the next slide, she had stripped down to a highlighter yellow bikini she paired with a straw hat that was later seen on Santiago’s head as he helped steer the boat.

Although she was on vacation, Eva showed how dedicated she is to maintaining her fit physique by hopping into a lavender leggings and sports bra gym set on the yacht she rented and working out with a trainer. She, along with two other women, toned their full bodies as they worked up a sweat on the boat’s covered deck. “Never miss a Monday,” she captioned the video she shared.

The American Actress Eva Longoria shows off her sexy little figure in a white bikini out in the Italian sunshine on her family holiday in Capri. Eva set the temperatures soaring even further as the 47-year-old had a little fun in the sun as she took a dip in the blue sea with her husband Jose Antonio Baston.

Eva regularly advocates for exercise on her Instagram page. Just a few days before the workout video filmed on the yacht was created, she shared another one of herself getting up and moving at 6 a.m. She donned black workout leggings and a collared athletic tank as she performed an array of arm workouts. She captioned the video with, “Rise and grind,” and an arm muscle emoji.

The actress also shares some glimpses into her life as a mother. On June 19, she shared a video slideshow of pictures of her and her adorable son to celebrate his fourth birthday. “I can’t believe 4 years have passed since you were born! The greatest blessing I have ever received has been you my love,” she wrote. “Happy Birthday Santi Baston! Te amo Te amo Te amo!!!!” Nine days beforehand, she shared a precious picture of herself kissing Santiago as they posed in her private gym. She called her little one her “new trainer”. He grinned wide as his mother held him up on her chest and had his legs wrapped around her neck.