Eva Longoria’s Husband: Meet Jose Baston, Plus Look Back At Her Previous Two Marriages

The ‘Desperate Housewives’ star and her husband have been married for almost six years. Find out more about her relationship with José Bastón and her past husbands here.

Eva Longoria, 47, has been a TV staple for nearly 20 years. After making her debut in the soap opera The Young and The Restless in 2001, the actress gained more attention and was cast as the leading role in Desperate Housewives in 2004. While she’s had many dramatic relationships on-screen, the actress has had a few well-publicized romantic partners in real life, and she’s been married three times. In 2016, she wed José Bastón, and the two seem so in love.

Eva doesn’t look back on her past relationships with any negative feelings though. She spoke about how each were important in her growth in a 2016 interview with Yahoo. “I think every relationship is a path to where you are today,” she said at the time. “Every wrong turn led you to the spot where you are, so it wasn’t necessarily the wrong turn at the time. I wouldn’t change anything—never.” Find out more about Eva’s relationship with José and her past marriages.

Tyler Christopher

Eva’s first high profile marriage came during her days as the star of The Young and The Restless. She married fellow soap opera actor Tyler Christopher, 49, who is best known for his time on General Hospital in 2002. Unfortunately, things just didn’t work out for the young couple in the end, and they ended up divorcing in 2004. Reflecting on the relationship four years later, the actress admitted that she felt like the pair’s youth was part of why they didn’t pan out. “He was a lovely man, but I was very young. I didn’t know who I was, and I was still struggling as an actor. I was a terrible wife,” she’d said in a 2008 interview, per Cosmopolitan.

Tony Parker

After splitting from Tyler, Eva started dating San Antonia Spurs player Tony Parker, 39, in 2004. The pair got married in July 2007, but their marriage only lasted about three years, and they divorced in November 2010. After the pair split, it was revealed that Tony had had an affair with his Spurs teammate Brent Barry‘s wife Erin, per ABC News. The actress had found plenty of texts while going through his phone. Eva’s friend Mario Lopez revealed that the In A World star was shocked to learn that her then-husband had had an affair. “Eva wants everyone to know she’s devastated by the rumors of Tony’s infidelity,” he said on Extra. “She loved her husband and is heartbroken about their split.”

In the years since the split from Eva, Tony has opened up about the relationship and the affair and shown remorse for hurting the actress. “It’s true, it was a difficult and painful experience in my life,” he told Hello in a 2015 interview. “It’s not easy to leave a relationship, because when I get involved in something, I want to do well.” Since the split from Eva, Tony married journalist Axelle Francine in August 2014, and the pair share two sons. The couple split in August 2020.

José Bastón

Five years after her split from Tony, Eva got engaged to José Bastón. José, who goes by the nickname Pepe, has been a staple of Latin American media for years. The couple first met in 2013 but there was “no real connection,” because of their recent divorces. “I was getting out of a bad relationship, and he was getting out of a relationship, so there wasn’t a connection,” she told People, admitting that their second meeting was when their romance really began. “It was like the cliché angels singing and there was a glow around him and it was immediate chemistry.”

When the pair got engaged, he was the president of Televisa, and he’s served as a board member for Univision. Eva and José tied the knot in May 2016, and they’ve seemed so in love ever since. Eva has gushed over the media businessman countless times. “I want to yell from the highest mountaintop about everything that goes on with us,” she told People in 2015. “He is probably one of the first men I’ve dated that has been older and established and, basically, a grown-up. It is so nice to be arm-in-arm with someone who is your equal.” Eva has also complimented his style, giving him the nickname “Mr. Fancy Pants.”

The pair have clearly had a great relationship since they first sparked their romance in 2013. Besides their great marriage, the pair also have Eva’s first son, a baby boy named Santiago, who was born in 2018. José had three children prior to his marriage with Eva from his first marriage to actress Natalia Esperón, per Hola.