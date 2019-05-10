Eva Longoria Admits She’s Worked Her Butt Off To Get Body Back After Baby: ‘I’m Eating Air’

Looking this good isn’t easy! Eva Longoria revealed just what it takes to look as amazing as she does in our exclusive interview.

It hasn’t even been a year since Eva Longoria gave birth to her adorable son, Santiago Bastón, but the 44-year-old actress is in the best shape of her life. Eva dished on the secrets to getting such a fantastic body, and it’s all about one thing: hard work! “I’m eating air and working my ass off!” she joked while speaking to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the The Global Gift Foundation USA’s Empowerment Luncheon. “I want to be healthy for my son. But now my clothes fit again,” she added, laughing. Relax, people. Eva definitely eats!

She also said that giving up alcohol did wonders for her health. “I have way more energy and I feel like not drinking clears my skin,” Eva said at the May 9 event. “It makes you not have a headache. I think it is all about the wine! It’s all about the wine, or lack thereof.” Eva shared a video of her hardcore workout routine in January 2019, and one thing is for certain: this mom is a badass. Just seventh months after having her baby, Eva was in incredible shape, and credited it to lifting weights and pumping iron in the gym for 30 minutes a day. Other celebrity moms, like Gabrielle Union and America Ferrera, were absolutely stunned by her workout!

Don’t think that she reached for the barbells after getting out of her hospital bed, though. Eva said in a December 2018 interview that she gave her body time to heal before hitting the gym again. “I really gave my body time to adjust to postpartum and post-pregnancy,” she said. “You know, it had a baby! It created a human life, so I really wasn’t too hard about getting back into shape.”