Eva Longoria & Jose Baston’s Son Santiago, 1, Looks Adorable In A T-Shirt With Their Photo On It

Eva Longoria stepped out with her husband and their one-year-old son Santiago — but it was the toddler’s unique tee that caught everyone’s attention.

Eva Longoria, 45, is one fashionable mama — but her one-year-old son Santiago might be overtaking her in the clothing department! The Desperate Housewives star stepped out in the California sunshine with her mini-me son and her hubby Jose ‘Pepe’ Baston for a walk in Beverly Hills’ Will Rogers Memorial Park. And little Santiago’s shirt, which featured a photo of his loved-up parents, totally stole the show!

The actress rocked an all black ensemble including a tank top, zipped jacket, capri yoga pants and black sneakers, while she carried her phone in a baby pink cross-body carrier. She also accessorized with a black baseball cap, dark aviator sunglasses, and a black protective face mask.

Little Santiago paired his unique t-shirt with grey sweats and black sneakers, as he held his mom’s hand while walking alongside her. His das also looked casual in a grey tee with blue shorts and white sneakers. Like father, like son!

Less than two weeks ago, the actress took to Instagram to share a sweet photo that showed her holding Santiago while enjoying a happy moment outside during quarantine. In the pic, she is wearing a black one-piece swimsuit and is lovingly smiling at the tot, who is wearing a white top and jeans.

“Saturday Smiles,” she wrote alongside the pic along with an in love emoji. It didn’t take long for Eva’s photo, which helped her flaunt her amazing figure, got the attention of her followers and they complimented the brunette beauty’s motherly glow. “Such a pretty smile, this made me smile, thank you,” one follower wrote while another said the mother-son moment was full of “cuteness.” We couldn’t agree more!

When the Dora star isn’t spending time with family, she’s taking time for herself, especially while at home due to COVID-19. Back in April, she posted a video offering a no-filter look at her gray roots after not being able to go to a hair salon for many weeks. In her video post, Eva held a bottle of the spray and used it on her own dark brown roots, proving it works like a charm for those days when outside hair coloring is not an option.