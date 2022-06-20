Eva Longoria, 47, Sunbathes Poolside In Sexy Yellow Bikini: Photo

Eva Longoria looked as relaxed as could be as she laid back in her stylish two-piece and enjoyed the warmth of the sun.

By:
June 20, 2022
Eva Longoria
Image Credit: MEGA

Eva Longoria, 47, flaunted her fit figure in her latest Instagram pic. The actress laid back on a lounge chair while outside by a pool, in the eye-catching pic, and she looked as relaxed as could be. Her eyes were closed as her hair appeared to be pulled back as she accessorized with earrings.

“A little sol never hurt nobody,” she wrote in the caption before her fans complimented her in the comments. “Very beautiful,” one fan replied while another called her “gorgeous.”  A third applauded her for getting vitamin d and soaking up the sun, and another called her a dream.

Before Eva wowed with her most recent pic, she got attention for looking incredible at the amfAR Gala three weeks ago. The beauty wore a black dress with a high slit to the Cannes Film Festival event and paired it with strappy black and silver heels. She also wore round earrings and had her hair up in a flattering style.

Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria in a bikini during a fun outing. (MEGA)

Eva also rocked another high slit dress for a different Cannes Film Festival party that same week. It was a black sleeveless fashion choice with a lace top and flared out bottom and she showed it off at the Chopard Loves Cinema Gala. She paired it with strappy heels and various pieces of jewelry, including bracelets and dangling green earrings, and wore an epic makeup look that included red lipstick.

When Eva’s not making headlines for her public appearances or sexy solo photos, she’s doing so for spending time with her adorable son Santiago, 4, whom she shares with husband Jose Baston. The proud mom often shares cute videos and pics of the tot on social media and they are always bring joy to her fans. One of her latest posts for the lovable cutie was on his 4th birthday and she shared a video full of several memorable pics along with a loving caption.

“I can’t believe 4 years have passed since you were born! The greatest blessing I have ever received has been you my love 💕Happy Birthday Santi Baston! Te amo Te amo Te amo!!!! ❤️,” the caption read.

