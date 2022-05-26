Eva Longoria Rocks Sheer Lace Dress With High Slit For Cannes Film Festival Party: Photos

Eva Longoria, 47, wowed when she stepped out on the carpet of a Cannes Film Festival party on the night of May 25. The actress wore a long black sleeveless lace dress that had a sheer top section and a high slit on the bottom to the Chopard Loves Cinema Gala Dinner. She also wore strappy heels and accessorized with dangling green earrings and diamond bracelets as her hair was pulled back and parted in the middle.

The beauty posed for pics on the carpet of the event and rocked pretty makeup that included pink lipstick. She looked confident and comfortable as she gave a slight smile to cameras and put her hand on one hip. At one point, she greeted other stars that showed up to the party, including model Bella Hadid, who wore a black and white dress with vertical stripes on the sleeves and horizontal stripes on the bottom.

Eva and Bella gave each other a kiss and hug while on the carpet and looked thrilled to see each other. They were among other impressively dressed celebs at the event like Maggie Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard, Mads Mikkelsen, Hanna Jacobsen, Michele Morrone, and Maye Musk.

View Related Gallery Cannes Film Festival 2022: Photos Of Kaia Gerber, Naomi Campbell & More At The 75th Celebration Of Cinema Eva Longoria 'Final Cut' premiere and opening ceremony, 75th Cannes Film Festival, France - 17 May 2022 Bella Hadid 'Chopard Loves Cinema' dinner, 75th Cannes Film Festival, France - 25 May 2022

Before Eva made headlines at the latest Cannes event, she got attention for attending the L’Oréal Paris 25th anniversary dinner last week. She showed up to the dinner in an orange plunging dress and diamond earrings as she posed for pics. She also had her long hair straight and down with some pulled up to form a high ponytail at the top.

When Eva’s not wowing during fancy public appearances, she’s doing so with her social media pics. The beauty is known for sharing eye-catching gems of herself and her family, including her adorable son Santiago, 3, whenever she can, and they’re always fun to see. On Apr. 12, she posted a pic of her happily posing with the tot as he sat on her lap and she wore a white one-piece bathing suit. She revealed she’s ready for summer in the caption. “Summer where are you? We are ready!!!!,” it read.