Eva Longoria, 47, Rocks White One-Piece Swimsuit & Admits She’s ‘Ready’ For Summer

Summer here she comes! Eva Longoria declared that she’s ready for more sunshine in a gorgeous new snapshot with her 3-year-old son.

Could Eva Longoria be more beautiful? The 47-year-old Desperate Housewives alum looked stunning in her latest Instagram photo, where she rocked a white one-piece swimsuit while holding her son Santiago, 3. Eva’s swimsuit highlighted her incredible slim figure, while her luscious brunette hair was also on full display. Talk about a hot mama!

In her caption, Eva declared that she and her son are ready for the outdoor temperature to heat up. “Summer where are you? We are ready!!!!” the actress wrote. She looked so overjoyed to be with her son, whom she affectionally calls “Santi.” The 3-year-old was dressed in a blue and green T-shirt and matching shorts.

The mother-son duo appear to be on vacation somewhere tropical, based on the background, as well as their choice of attire. Eva sat in a fancy brown chair at a long table. Santi sweetly stood on his famous mother’s legs, as Eva held her son up while cheesing for the camera. Her sun-kissed skin was glowing in the image, as well.

Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria with her son Santiago in Marbella, Spain in July 2019 (Photo: Splashnews)

Eva, who is married to businessman Jose Antonio Baston, has such a flawless figure thanks to her regimented workouts. The Texas native discussed her exercise routines — which includes lifting weights and Rebounding, a type of trampoline workout — with Women’s Health for the magazine’s March 2022 cover story. “It makes me present,” she said of the exercise. “You really have to focus on the routine and memorize the movements. They switch sides a lot, which can throw you off, so you have to be on top of it. I love that.”

In addition to working out, Eva is also passionate about healthy eating. “I grew up on a ranch where we ate what was on the land—when it was squash season, we ate squash for three months. It gave me such an appreciation for where food comes from: It comes from the ground. Beans are a big source of protein for us. I love making portobello tacos and jackfruit tacos, and cauliflower fried rice,” she told Women’s Health.