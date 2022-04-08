Jessica Simpson, Sarah Michelle Gellar, & More Stars On Spring Break 2022: Photos

Check out photos of your favorite Hollywood stars rocking swimsuits and soaking up the sun on spring vacation.

Winter is officially over, and there’s no better way to celebrate the start of spring than relaxing in the sun. Some of the biggest stars in Hollywood like Jessica Simpson and Sarah Michelle Gellar have traded in their heavy winter jackets for swimsuits at the beach. The celebs have chosen gorgeous locations like the Bahamas to spend their spring break. See photos of stars enjoying their spring vacations below!

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson proudly rocked a floral pink bikini on her sunny getaway. She posted a photo of her sexy look and revealed that she’s “gained and lost 100 Lbs” multiple times before the trip. “I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!!” the mom-of-three gushed. She then explained how she got here: “Hard work…Determination…Self Love. I enjoyed a good proud cry today.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar posed for a fabulous spring break snapshot on April 7. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star proudly raised a cocktail in her hands while standing along the edge of a glistening pool and in front of tall palm trees. Sarah wore a yellow bikini top and white button down blouse, as well as a pair of dark aviator shades.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen had the perfect sun-kissed tan on her spring break vacation with husband John Legend and their children. The famous cookbook author took a bathroom selfie from her trip to show off her outfit, which included a black bralet and matching pants. She also had an orange flower in her brunette hair. Of course, Chrissy added some humor in her caption. “me and a toilet people pee and poop into ! not me I don’t do that,” she wrote.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Model Alessandra Ambrosio and her boyfriend Richard Lee had the best time in the Bahamas for spring break. The couple splashed around in the water, and Richard adorably held Alessandra in his arms for a cute photo. Alessandra soaked up the sun in a strapless gray bikini, while Richard sported a pair of purple swim trunks. Richard also shared a photo from the trip that featured the pair paddle boarding in the middle of the ocean.

Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi spent her spring break in Hawaii, and at one point during the trip, she journeyed to a secluded beach in Imua. The Top Chef judge hung out with her daughter Krishna Lakshmi-Dell, 12, at the gorgeous location. Padma rocked a classic black bikini and spent some time jumping into the water with a rope swing.