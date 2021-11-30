Jessica Simpson Looks Incredible In Skinny Jeans After 100 Lb. Weight Loss – Before & After Photos

Jessica Simpson looked better than ever when she showed off her slim figure in a new picture after losing 100 lbs.

Jessica Simpson, 41, looked absolutely incredible when she flaunted her 100-pound weight loss in a stunning new mirror photo. She showed off her slim figure in a pair of tight skinny jeans and a leopard print sweater. She topped her look off with a pair of two different boots as she asked her followers which pair looked better.

Jessica threw her natural, blonde curly hair up into a messy ponytail and she captioned the photo, “I’m so frazzled and giddy from shopping Cyber Monday sales that I can’t even choose between which @jessicasimpsonstyle boot to wear for a dinner date with my kids in tow! What do y’all fancy?”

Jessica has lost a whopping 100 pounds after giving birth to her third child, Maxwell Drew Johnson, back in 2012. After giving birth, she completely cut out alcohol and pills, which led to her healthy lifestyle, she has since been sober for four years.

She recently posted a throwback photo to Instagram about her sober journey, writing, “This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself. I had so much self discovery to unlock and explore. I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity.”

Jessica continued, “Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted. I wanted to feel the pain so I could carry it like a badge of honor. I wanted to live as a leader does and break cycles to advance forward- never looking back with regret and remorse over any choice I have made and would make for the rest of my time here within this beautiful world.”

“I can’t believe it has been 4yrs! It feels like maybe 2,” she recalled. “I think that is a good thing. Ha. There is so much stigma around the word alcoholism or the label of an alcoholic. The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self sabotage. The drinking wasn’t the issue. I was. I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power. Today I do. I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad. I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free.”