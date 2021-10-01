Jessica Simpson’s Daughter, 9, Has Bigger Size Shoe Than Her: ‘Never Got To Wear My Jimmy Choos’

Jessica Simpson’s mini-me daughter Maxwell is growing up so fast! The singer opened up in a new interview about how the nine-year-old’s style ‘inspires’ her.

Jessica Simpson has revealed just how quickly her kids are growing up! The mom-of-three, who shares Maxwell, 9, Ace, 8, and Birdie, 2, with husband Eric Johnson, opened up to People about her eldest child’s unique style. “[Her] sense of fashion inspires me daily,” Jessica told the outlet. “She has a concrete perspective on what she likes and her mind cannot be changed when she has her heart set on a certain look.”

The blonde beauty also revealed she has held onto some iconic items from the 2000s, which she plans to pass onto her kids. “There are some amazing vintage pieces I am keeping for Maxwell and Birdie. I also have some special pieces of jewelry that will be theirs when the time is right,” she explained. However, there was one issue when it came to passing on her extensive shoe collection.

“Maxwell has already grown out of my shoe size, so sadly she never got to wear the Jimmy Choos. I didn’t expect that or I would have turned my storage into her closet.” When asked if she’d ever stop wearing items like her classic oversized sunglasses and platform heels, Jessica said no. “I would not cut anything from my closet, except for all my maternity clothing. You can’t take the Texas out of the girl,” she said.

Jessica is launching a new collection of Fall items, featuring everything from denim to leopard print — she’s even included a bright red boot. “The red fringe boots are iconic. They are vintage-inspired and will ensure an amazing entrance … we’re bringing back the fun of getting dressed.”