See Pic

Sarah Michelle Gellar Lounges By The Pool In A Bikini Celebrating ‘Spring Break’: Photo

Sarah Michelle Gellar bikini
HEM/BACKGRID
EXCLUSIVE: Alessandra Ambrosio and her boyfriend Richard Lee spend some time at the beach while on vacation in St-Barths. 23 Feb 2022 Pictured: Alessandra Ambrosio. Photo credit: EliotPress / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA830830_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Singer Mary J. Blige looks amazing in a black and gold bikini as she soaks up the sun in Miami. 11 Dec 2021 Pictured: Singer Mary J. Blige looks amazing in a black and gold bikini as she soaks up the sun in Miami. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA813072_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Demi Moore, 58, and daughter Rumer Willis, 32, showcase enviable beach body on luxury beach Nammos in Mykonos, Greece. 14 Jul 2021 Pictured: Demi Moore and Rumer Willis. Photo credit: ALONE WOLF / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA770876_035.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Senior Reporter

Sarah Michelle Gellar left her Instagram followers speechless with another stunning photo! The Emmy winner sent hearts racing while posing in a bikini top poolside.

Sarah Michelle Gellar left her fans drooling over a sizzling Instagram snapshot once again. The 44-year-old took to social media on April 7 and shared a smoldering photo as the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star wore nothing but a bikini top and white button down blouse.

The stunning A-lister, who’s known for flooding her social media with eye-catching images, happily posed poolside while surrounded by a picturesque landscape of tall palm trees and nature throughout. Sarah flashed a huge smile for the camera while modeling a halter-style yellow bikini top. She raised a cocktail toast in one hand while standing along the edge of a glistening pool.

The Golden Globe nominee swept her signature blonde locks back in a casual messy bun. She finished off her laid-back look with a pair of dark aviator shades while showing off a sun-kissed tan. “Spring break 2022,” Sarah captioned the post alongside a cactus emoji.

Sarah Michelle Gellar bikini
Sarah Michelle Gellar stunned in her latest swimsuit pic (HEM/BACKGRID)

Related Gallery

Celebrities Wearing Bikinis: See Pics of Delilah Hamlin, Hailey Baldwin & More

American singer Mary J. Blige hits the beach in a red bikini at Faena Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida. Mary, 51, is enjoying time in the sunshine state a month after her Super Bowl performance. Pictured: Mary J. Blige Ref: SPL5295813 120322 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Alessandra Ambrosio and her boyfriend Richard Lee spend some time at the beach while on vacation in St-Barths. 23 Feb 2022 Pictured: Alessandra Ambrosio. Photo credit: EliotPress / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA830830_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Singer Dua Lipa wears an orange bikini as she hits the beach after a sold out concert in Miami. 10 Feb 2022 Pictured: Dua Lipa. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA827166_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Fans of the vampire-slaying hit series swarmed the comments section to gush over the blonde beauty. “The power stance! Definitely look like you should be holding a stake instead of a drink!” one follower commented. “I imagine Buffy living the same life right now. You both deserve it,” another wrote. “Spring break looks good on you,” one fan responded.

Sarah is the queen of content and she always knows how to keep her followers coming back for more. She took to Instagram just a few weeks before on March 18 and flaunted her figure in a barely-there swimsuit. The toned star rocked a tiny black bikini as she shared snapshots from what appeared to be an oceanside getaway. “Weekend me is more fun… weekend me away from home… the most fun,” she captioned the photo album.