Sarah Michelle Gellar Lounges By The Pool In A Bikini Celebrating ‘Spring Break’: Photo

Sarah Michelle Gellar left her Instagram followers speechless with another stunning photo! The Emmy winner sent hearts racing while posing in a bikini top poolside.

Sarah Michelle Gellar left her fans drooling over a sizzling Instagram snapshot once again. The 44-year-old took to social media on April 7 and shared a smoldering photo as the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star wore nothing but a bikini top and white button down blouse.

The stunning A-lister, who’s known for flooding her social media with eye-catching images, happily posed poolside while surrounded by a picturesque landscape of tall palm trees and nature throughout. Sarah flashed a huge smile for the camera while modeling a halter-style yellow bikini top. She raised a cocktail toast in one hand while standing along the edge of a glistening pool.

The Golden Globe nominee swept her signature blonde locks back in a casual messy bun. She finished off her laid-back look with a pair of dark aviator shades while showing off a sun-kissed tan. “Spring break 2022,” Sarah captioned the post alongside a cactus emoji.

Fans of the vampire-slaying hit series swarmed the comments section to gush over the blonde beauty. “The power stance! Definitely look like you should be holding a stake instead of a drink!” one follower commented. “I imagine Buffy living the same life right now. You both deserve it,” another wrote. “Spring break looks good on you,” one fan responded.

Sarah is the queen of content and she always knows how to keep her followers coming back for more. She took to Instagram just a few weeks before on March 18 and flaunted her figure in a barely-there swimsuit. The toned star rocked a tiny black bikini as she shared snapshots from what appeared to be an oceanside getaway. “Weekend me is more fun… weekend me away from home… the most fun,” she captioned the photo album.