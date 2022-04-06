Padma Lakshmi Stuns In A Tiny Black Bikini On A Secluded Beach In Hawaii: Watch

Talk about paradise! The fabulous foodie looked amazing while enjoying the cool, Pacific waters with her daughter.

Padma Lakshmi, 51, gave fans a peek into her dreamy Hawaiian vacation via an Instagram video on Tuesday, Apr. 5. The Top Chef judge made a splash while hanging out on a secluded beach with her daughter Krishna Lakshmi-Dell, 12.

Padma soaked in the sun in a classic black bikini, which perfectly showcased the New York Times bestseller’s slender figure. While she started off the video gazing off into the distance donning a flower crown, the Chennai, India-born beauty was quick to find adventure.

The Taste The Nation star and her daughter Krishna, who she affectionately calls “Little Hands”, spent some time jumping into the water with a rope swing. After splashing around a bit, Padma emerged from the sea smiling. Then, she and Krishna walked away together as the video closed.

“Boogie woogie,” Padma captioned the video, adding a fun splash emoji. “We found this wonderful secluded beach on our way north to Hanalei. Littlehands and I had so much fun playing with the rope swing and watching the ‘iwa birds (or frigatebirds) gliding and diving in the air.”

During their time in Hawaii, Padma and Krishna also got to visit Kauai Aadheenam, also known as Kauai’s Hindu Monastery. She shared a stunning clip of the grounds, explaining “Littlehands and I were able to meet the priests and took a tour of the grounds. It was magical!”

Padma seems to be cherishing time with her growing daughter, who she shares with ex Adam Dell. Announcing a recent milestone in an update with her Bravo fans in March, the star said, “Krishna’s Jewish side of the family is doing a bat mitzvah for her this weekend, so that’s exciting.” She went on, “She’s a big girl, she just turned 12. She also got her nose pierced recently and looks fantastic.”

Krishna is Padma’s only child. She was married to author Salman Rushdie from 2004 to 2007, but the pair never had children.