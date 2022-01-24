See Pics

Padma Lakshmi Bonds With Daughter, 11, While Sitting Courtside At Knicks Game — Photos

Game on! The ‘Top Chef’ judge and daughter Krishna had a ball during the NYC basketball game.

Padma Lakshmi, 51, had quite the special date when she hit the town on Sunday night, Jan. 23 in NYC. The model/foodie had her 11-year-old daughter Krishna at her side during a game versus the New Knicks and the LA Clippers at Madison Square Garden, which you can see in photos here. Padma was glowing while she and Krishna, who she affectionately calls “Little hands”, sat courtside. Looking effortlessly cool, she covered her long legs with black skinny jeans teamed with a grey top. The Top Chef favorite glammed things up a bit with long, wavy tresses and cute, heeled ankle boots. Besides her, Krishna looked comfy and cool in jeans and a black sleeveless top.

Padma Lakshmi and daughter Krishna enjoyed a basketball game on Jan. 23. Here, they’re seen in Spe. 2019. (Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

The game seemed to be quite the VIP affair. In addition to Padma and Krishna, The Daily Show host Trevor Noah and comedian Tracy Morgan were also seen enjoying floor seats. The game turned out well for fans of the Knicks, who ended up with a victory of 110 to 102.

Padma and daughter Krishna, who she shares with ex Adam Dell, are almost inseparable. She’s a fixture on mom’s Instagram, often appearing in recipe videos or simply goofing around at home. Recently, the pair teamed up for a “Divina appreciation post” in honor of their family dog. And before that, Krishna tried to convince her mom to dish her celebrity crush during a round of pencil toss. The star wasn’t dishing that easy though. Padma proudly announced her single status last Nov. during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. Months before she was spotted getting close to MacArthur fellowship recipient Terrance Hayes.

While she’s keeping her love life out of the spotlight, Padma has been keeping busy with work. She’s currently preparing for the 2nd season of her show Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi, tweeting about it to fans on Jan. 19. Meanwhile, season 19 of Top Chef was filmed in Houston, Texas last fall and is anticipating an early 2022 release.