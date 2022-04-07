Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In Strapless Bikini & Kisses Richard Lee At The Beach

Alessandra Ambrosio soaked up the sun in her stylish swimwear during a recent trip to the Bahamas with her boyfriend Richard Lee.

Alessandra Ambrosio, 40, looks to be having the time of her life in the Bahamas with her boyfriend, Richard Lee. The Brazilian-American model posted new photos from the tropical getaway on April 6. In the images, Alessandra rocked a strapless gray bikini and splashed around in the water with her beau. Richard’s rock-hard abs were on full display as he also sported a pair of purple swim trunks and sunglasses.

Alessandra’s love for Richard, and vice versa, was evident in their vacation pics. The Victoria’s Secret model had a giant smile on her face as Richard held her up in his arms in an adorable couple snapshot. Alessandra splashed the ocean-blue water towards Richard in a video, and so he splashed back at Alessandra as she ran away while laughing. The couple then shared a romantic kiss in front of the beautiful backdrop.

Alongside the impromptu vacation photoshoot, Alessandra wrote in her caption, “Everyone falls in love sometimes… .” She added a few vacation-related emojis, including a sun and a fish, before tagging Richard in the post.

Richard also shared a photo from the trip that featured the pair paddle boarding in the middle of the ocean. “Just us two navigating these waters together… one of us is a model and the other one is behind me. Guess who is who,” he wrote alongside the picture-perfect shot.

Alessandra has a huge love for traveling. She took a trip to St. Barts in February and was photographed frolicking in the beautiful blue waves while wearing a light blue bikini covered in white polka dots. Alessandra was joined by Richard, as well as her son Noah, 9, for some clear-bottom kayaking on the island.

Alessandra and Richard have been together since at least March 2021, when they were spotted kissing. She was previously engaged to Jamie Mazur, 40, for a lengthy ten years before they ultimately split up in 2018. Alessandra shares Noah and 13-year-old daughter Anja Louise with her ex.