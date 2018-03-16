Alessandra Ambrosio & Fiance Jamie Mazur Split After 10-Year Engagement

Alessandra Ambrosio & Jamie Mazur are the latest couple to split in 2018! Find out why they parted ways after being engaged for 10 years here!

Alessandra Ambrosio, 36, and fiance Jamie Mazur, 36, have called it quits after a long, 10-year engagement, according to Us Weekly. A source close to the exes told the publication, “They [have] been trying to keep their split on the down low, but Alessandra has been out and about ready to mingle and hasn’t been taking Jamie to anything.” The two have been engaged since 2008 and have two kids together, Anja, 9, and Noah, 5.

Of course, there have been definite signs the two were headed toward a breakup. The formerly engaged couple haven’t been in an Instagram post together since Christmas and have not gone to an event with one another for months. In fact, the last time Jamie posted a pic that showed the two of them was on Christmas, when he shared the photo (below) with his followers. In addition to the pic that shows the former pair kissing while covering their kids’ eyes, Jamie wrote the caption: “Merry Xmas from Brazil ( but i look like I’m in Hawaii).”

When it came to why she hadn’t had her wedding yet, the supermodel admitted to Cosmopolitan in 2016: “If I have been engaged to him for eight years, then it’s not my priority. I have a lot of things going on, and I haven’t got married because I’m so busy. I’ll think about that when I have time off.” Well, we guess that after her retirement from Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows, perhaps she finally thought about her wedding and changed her mind? Click here to see pics of Alessandra walking in her last VF Fashion Show!

We’ll keep you posted on any further developments regarding their split!