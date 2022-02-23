Alessandra Ambrosio Rocks Polka Dot Bikini In St Barts With Boyfriend Richard Lee – Photos

Alessandra Ambrosio is back to the beach and this time, she’s showing off her figure in an adorable polka dot bikini.

Sexy, stunning, and ready for the beach! That’s kind of Alessandra Ambrosio‘s M.O. if you haven’t already noticed, for her more recently paparazzi snapshots, she’s frolicking in the beautiful blue waves at St. Barts, sufficiently soaking up the sun in the process. The Brazilian-American model, 40, was all smiles on Tuesday afternoon as she enjoyed the island rays, showing off her stellar figure in a light blue, skimpy bikini covered in white polka dots.

Typical to Alessandra’s style, she accessorized the look with a few minimal gold necklaces with one that featured a blue stone, which seemed to fit perfectly with her bathing suit and crystal blue waters. She wore her signature honey-flecked brunette locks down and lightly tousled by the sea salt of the ocean, sporting a pair of chic sunglasses to keep the island sun at bay. She later took to some clear-bottomed kayaking with her beau, Richard Lee, and her son, Noah, to explore the French-speaking Caribbean locale.

Alessandra is obviously no stranger to swimsuits, recently posing for several topless photos of herself while frolicking in water on a beach and looking amazing. In the sexy shots, she was wearing only white bikini bottoms and a striped sun hat, smiling and looking up at the sky while her hair flows down her back. “Golden vibes…. 💫,” Alessandra captioned the pics, which received a lot of responses from followers. “Pretty,” one follower wrote while another called her “so hot.”

Before Alessandra shared those latest topless pics, she also wowed in a one-piece bathing suit while shooting a new ad campaign for Nespresso. In the behind-the-scenes photos, Alessandra could be seen holding a surfboard in the pic as she looked toward he distance while standing on the sand at the beach. Her long, chestnut and blonde-highlighted hair was also blowing in the wind, undoubtedly making for the perfect commercial.