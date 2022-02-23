See Pics

Alessandra Ambrosio Rocks Polka Dot Bikini In St Barts With Boyfriend Richard Lee – Photos

mega
EXCLUSIVE: Alessandra Ambrosio and her boyfriend Richard Lee spend some time at the beach while on vacation in St-Barths. 23 Feb 2022 Pictured: Alessandra Ambrosio. Photo credit: EliotPress / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA830830_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Alessandra Ambrosio PUMA x Balmain Launch Event, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Nov 2019
Brazilian Victoria's Secret supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio enjoys another day at the beach with boyfriend Richard Lee in Florianopolis, Brazil. The slender model showed off her green bikini on the beach, as the couple continue their New Years break in the sun. Pictured: Alessandra Ambrosio Ref: SPL5282669 020122 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Alessandra Ambrosio Stuns as She Plays Volleyball in Sexy Bikini. 09 Aug 2020 Pictured: Alessandra Ambrosio. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA693434_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
News Writer

Alessandra Ambrosio is back to the beach and this time, she’s showing off her figure in an adorable polka dot bikini.

Sexy, stunning, and ready for the beach! That’s kind of Alessandra Ambrosio‘s M.O. if you haven’t already noticed, for her more recently paparazzi snapshots, she’s frolicking in the beautiful blue waves at St. Barts, sufficiently soaking up the sun in the process. The Brazilian-American model, 40, was all smiles on Tuesday afternoon as she enjoyed the island rays, showing off her stellar figure in a light blue, skimpy bikini covered in white polka dots.

Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio plays in the surf at St. Barts (mega).

Typical to Alessandra’s style, she accessorized the look with a few minimal gold necklaces with one that featured a blue stone, which seemed to fit perfectly with her bathing suit and crystal blue waters. She wore her signature honey-flecked brunette locks down and lightly tousled by the sea salt of the ocean, sporting a pair of chic sunglasses to keep the island sun at bay. She later took to some clear-bottomed kayaking with her beau, Richard Lee, and her son, Noah, to explore the French-speaking Caribbean locale.

Alessandra Ambrosio, Richard Lee
Alessandra Ambrosio & Richard lee take to the waves in St. Barts (mega).

Related Gallery

Stars Over 40 In Bikinis: Photos Of Jennifer Lopez & More

Singer Jennifer Lopez hits the pool with her entourage at their hotel in Miami, Florida on August 30, 2012. Lopez enjoyed tanning and relaxing on the lounge chairs while her son Max, daughter Emme and her boyfriend Casper Smart took a dip and played in the pool. Pictured: JENNIFER LOPEZ,CASPER SMART,JENNIFER LOPEZ CASPER SMART Ref: SPL428259 300812 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Singer Mary J. Blige looks amazing in a black and gold bikini as she soaks up the sun in Miami. 11 Dec 2021 Pictured: Singer Mary J. Blige looks amazing in a black and gold bikini as she soaks up the sun in Miami. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA813072_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Demi Moore, 58, and daughter Rumer Willis, 32, showcase enviable beach body on luxury beach Nammos in Mykonos, Greece. 14 Jul 2021 Pictured: Demi Moore and Rumer Willis. Photo credit: ALONE WOLF / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA770876_035.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Alessandra is obviously no stranger to swimsuits, recently posing for several topless photos of herself while frolicking in water on a beach and looking amazing. In the sexy shots, she was wearing only white bikini bottoms and a striped sun hat, smiling and looking up at the sky while her hair flows down her back. “Golden vibes…. 💫,” Alessandra captioned the pics, which received a lot of responses from followers. “Pretty,” one follower wrote while another called her “so hot.”

Before Alessandra shared those latest topless pics, she also wowed in a one-piece bathing suit while shooting a new ad campaign for Nespresso. In the behind-the-scenes photos, Alessandra could be seen holding a surfboard in the pic as she looked toward he distance while standing on the sand at the beach. Her long, chestnut and blonde-highlighted hair was also blowing in the wind, undoubtedly making for the perfect commercial.