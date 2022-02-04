See Pic

Alessandra Ambrosio Channels Pamela Anderson In Sexy One-Piece Bathing Suit & Surfboard: Photo

Alessandra Ambrosio hit the beach in a stylish and sporty white bathing suit while shooting for a new ad campaign. Check out the photos here!

Alessandra Ambrosio hit the beach for a special photo shoot in what appeared to be a new commercial ad for Nespresso, and she looked seriously sexy in the process! The model gave off serious Pamela Anderson in Baywatch vibes wearing a white one-piece bathing suit with a cowl-neck/halter-style straps that ran across her collar bone. The supermodel was all smiles while working, carrying her bright yellow Nespresso-branded surfboard like a pro.

Alessandra is known to show off her gorgeous bod in a bathing suit pic. The 40-year-old posted an Instagram shot on Jan. 4 posing with her 13-year-old daughter, Anja Louise, while on in Ilha Da Magia, Brazil. The mother-daughter duo fabulous as they posed for the photo aboard a yacht, with Alessandra donning a strappy, rust-colored bikini and Anja opting for a pink ditsy floral suit. “My little mermaid” Alessandra wrote in the caption.
Both ladies rocked silver chain necklaces and had their long brown, honey highlighted hair down in wet, beach waves. Alessandra also sported oversized Vera Wang Eyewear V491 sunglasses while Anja revealed her face, which looked identical to her mother’s.

Since their vacation started, the former Victoria’s Secret model has rocked a slew of sexy looks from swimsuits to dresses. Aside from her burnt orange set, she looked amazing photos taken earlier in January around the new year, sporting a sexy icy blue bandeau bikini as she enjoyed time on the beach. The supermodel, who soaked up the sun in Florianopolis, was pictured with her love, Richard Lee, playing a game of pickleball, showing off the adorable swimsuit which had a cutout in the front and a stringy design for the bottoms, tightly hugging her curves. The mother-of-two accessorized her look with a few layers of necklaces, bracelets, and simple gold earrings, also pairing the look with some rose-tinted sunglasses.

In addition to rocking a stylish suit, she strolled along the waves, drank fruity cocktails, and got a bit competitive in a game of pickleball. Alessandra and Richard were also joined by some friends and often moved between going in the ocean and enjoying time in the sand.