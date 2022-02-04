Alessandra Ambrosio Channels Pamela Anderson In Sexy One-Piece Bathing Suit & Surfboard: Photo

Alessandra Ambrosio hit the beach in a stylish and sporty white bathing suit while shooting for a new ad campaign. Check out the photos here!

Alessandra Ambrosio hit the beach for a special photo shoot in what appeared to be a new commercial ad for Nespresso, and she looked seriously sexy in the process! The model gave off serious Pamela Anderson in Baywatch vibes wearing a white one-piece bathing suit with a cowl-neck/halter-style straps that ran across her collar bone. The supermodel was all smiles while working, carrying her bright yellow Nespresso-branded surfboard like a pro.

Alessandra is known to show off her gorgeous bod in a bathing suit pic. The 40-year-old posted an Instagram shot on Jan. 4 posing with her 13-year-old daughter, Anja Louise, while on in Ilha Da Magia, Brazil. The mother-daughter duo fabulous as they posed for the photo aboard a yacht, with Alessandra donning a strappy, rust-colored bikini and Anja opting for a pink ditsy floral suit. "My little mermaid" Alessandra wrote in the caption.

Both ladies rocked silver chain necklaces and had their long brown, honey highlighted hair down in wet, beach waves. Alessandra also sported oversized Vera Wang Eyewear V491 sunglasses while Anja revealed her face, which looked identical to her mother’s.