Alessandra Ambrosio Channels Pamela Anderson In Sexy One-Piece Bathing Suit & Surfboard: Photo
Alessandra Ambrosio hit the beach in a stylish and sporty white bathing suit while shooting for a new ad campaign. Check out the photos here!
Alessandra Ambrosio hit the beach for a special photo shoot in what appeared to be a new commercial ad for Nespresso, and she looked seriously sexy in the process! The model gave off serious Pamela Anderson in Baywatch vibes wearing a white one-piece bathing suit with a cowl-neck/halter-style straps that ran across her collar bone. The supermodel was all smiles while working, carrying her bright yellow Nespresso-branded surfboard like a pro.
Since their vacation started, the former Victoria’s Secret model has rocked a slew of sexy looks from swimsuits to dresses. Aside from her burnt orange set, she looked amazing photos taken earlier in January around the new year, sporting a sexy icy blue bandeau bikini as she enjoyed time on the beach. The supermodel, who soaked up the sun in Florianopolis, was pictured with her love, Richard Lee, playing a game of pickleball, showing off the adorable swimsuit which had a cutout in the front and a stringy design for the bottoms, tightly hugging her curves. The mother-of-two accessorized her look with a few layers of necklaces, bracelets, and simple gold earrings, also pairing the look with some rose-tinted sunglasses.
In addition to rocking a stylish suit, she strolled along the waves, drank fruity cocktails, and got a bit competitive in a game of pickleball. Alessandra and Richard were also joined by some friends and often moved between going in the ocean and enjoying time in the sand.