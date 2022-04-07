Jessica Simpson Sizzles In Pink Floral Bikini After Revealing She ‘Gained & Lost’ 100 Lbs: Photo

Jessica Simpson was ‘spring breakin’ in her bikini! The 41-year-old proudly revealed that she’s ‘gained and lost’ 100 Lbs multiple times.

Jessica Simpson is looking good and feeling good! The 41-year-old sizzled as she posted in floral pink bikini in a photo posted to her Instagram and Twitter account on Thursday, April 7. In her caption, the Texas native revealed that she’s “gained and lost 100 Lbs” multiple times before snapping the stunning photo.

I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!!

Hard work

Determination

Self Love I enjoyed a good proud cry today 💪🏼☀️💛 pic.twitter.com/ab44UCD8TY — Jessica Simpson (@JessicaSimpson) April 7, 2022

“I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!!” the mom-of-three gushed. She then explained how she got here: “Hard work…Determination…Self Love. I enjoyed a good proud cry today,” Jessica, who has been married to Eric Johnson since 2014, added.

The “Sweetest Sin” singer wore a two-piece bikini from her ultra-popular Jessica Simpson clothing line, which is estimated to be worth over $1 billion. She specifically wore the Flower Child Tie Front D-Bra in Mandarin ($56) and the Flower Child Side Shirred Hipster in Mandarin ($48) featuring a ’70s inspired Pucci print! Both pieces are available in four sizes to promote body inclusivity, going right up into a XLD for the top. Jessica also linked to the bikini — calling it her “Best Bikini” — via her Instagram story.

She kept the throwback vibes going by finishing her look with a cream colored pair of plastic shades featuring a patterned finish. The shades included a bright yellow lens to protect her eyes, also capturing the reflection of her phone! Jessica finished the ensemble with a cowboy style straw hat (she is from Texas, after all) and a psychedelic manicure, perfectly picking up on the bright shades in her swimsuit.

Several of her followers complimented her hot new photo in the comments, including the team at Jessica Simpson Style! “She wore an itsy, bitsy pink paisley print bikini,” they penned. Others added, “amazing accomplishment-not just the weight but the self confidence. Love to see it! And you look great!!” and “You look absolutely amazing!”