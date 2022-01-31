Fashion

Eva Longoria Rocks A Crop Top & Reveals Her Workout Tips To Stay In Shape & Improve ‘Mental Health

Caleb & Gladys for Women’s Health
Eva Longoria put her toned figure on display in a tiny crop top & short biker shorts as she dished about her hour workout routine for the cover of ‘Women’s Health.’

It’s no secret that Eva Longoria, 46, has an incredible figure, and she proved that when she starred on the March 2022 issue cover of Women’s Health. On the cover, Eva put her toned abs on display when she rocked a long-sleeve brown knit crop top with a pair of orange bikini bottoms.

Eva Longoria looked gorgeous in this orange outfit for the March 2022 issue cover of ‘Women’s Health.’ (Caleb & Gladys for Women’s Health)

Eva’s Jacquemus top featured a high neck and a zipper down the front and she styled it with a pair of bright orange Solid & Striped bottoms. She accessorized her look with a pair of Ettika earrings and a Tom Wood ring.

Not only did Eva look fabulous, but she also dished about her workout secrets. She told the magazine that she works out for one hour every day, “for my mental health.” During that hour, Eva has two exercises she swears by – rebounding and lifting weights.

On the cover, Eva rocked a long-sleeve knit crop top with a pair of bright orange bikini bottoms.(Caleb & Gladys for Women’s Health)

Rebounding is a type of trampoline workout that Eva started to enjoy during quarantine in 2020. She said, “It makes me present. You really have to focus on the routine and memorize the movements. They switch sides a lot, which can throw you off, so you have to be on top of it. I love that.”

Eva put her toned abs & legs on display for the sexy photo shoot. (Caleb & Gladys for Women’s Health)

When she’s not on the trampoline, Eva is lifting weights, strength training, squatting, and hip-thrusting. “I do very heavy weights,” she said. “I feel like my body changes the most when I do that. I wear a heart rate monitor, and I can see my heart rate spike from just doing a heavy bicep curl.”

While Eva loves to workout, she also loves cooking and she even called it “therapeutic.” She continued, I grew up on a ranch where we ate what was on the land—when it was squash season, we ate squash for three months. It gave me such an appreciation for where food comes from: It comes from the ground. Beans are a big source of protein for us. I love making portobello tacos and jackfruit tacos, and cauliflower fried rice.”