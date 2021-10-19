See Pic

Eva Longoria, 46, Looks Incredible In Teeny Tiny Bikini: ‘From Mexico With Love’

Eva Longoria looked as relaxed as could be as she laid back under the sun while wearing a turquoise patterned bikini that helped show off her toned figure, in a new eye-catching photo.

It may officially be the season of fall but Eva Longoria is still catching rays and looking fantastic while doing so! The gorgeous 46-year-old actress shared a brand new photo to Instagram on Oct. 19 and it showed her flaunting a stylish turquoise patterned bikini while laying on an outdoor chair in the sun. She had her hair tied up and her eyes closed as her head laid over her arms in the pic, and flashed a slight smile.

“From Mexico, With Love 💙,” she wrote in the caption. It didn’t take long for her fans to compliment in the comments section and they seemed to love the post. “Always the hottest,” one fan wrote while another simply shared, “Wow.” Others left heart-eyed emojis and one called her “beautiful.”

Eva’s latest pic comes just a few months after she shared an adorable pic of her son Santiago, 3, in Apr. She was helping him during an Easter egg hunt as she carried the basket and held it out in front of him in the pic and he happily ran around while holding a large egg in his little hands. “Let the egg hunt commence! #HappyEaster!” the proud mom captioned the post.

Eva Longoria showing off her incredible figure during a previous outing. (MEGA)

Eva often shares memorable moments from her eventful life on social media so her latest posts aren’t surprising. Whether she’s promoting her favorite products or asking followers for “advice” for “boy moms,” she always knows how to keep fans entertained and share a humbleness with them that keeps them coming back for more updates.

When Eva’s not taking in fantastic scenery or playing with her son, she’s working hard in her acting career. The talented star just finished filming the upcoming sports flick All-Star Weekend, which has a release date of 2021, and is set to appear in the comedy film Unplugging, which is still in production.