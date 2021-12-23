Eva Longoria, 46, Rocks One-Shouldered Swimsuit As She Celebrates ‘Christmas In L.A.’

Eva Longoria looked fabulous when she showed off her toned figure in a pink one-piece swimsuit.

When it comes to Eva Longoria, 46, one thing is for sure – she loves lounging around in a swimsuit and that’s exactly what she did in her recent Instagram post. The actress showed off her incredibly toned figure in a salmon pink Caribum swimsuit that featured one shoulder strap.

Eva posted the photo with the caption, “This is what Xmas in LA looks like,” with three Christmas tree emojis. In the photo, Eva was pictured sitting on the edge of the pool with her legs in the water as she looked off into the distance.

She had her black hair pulled back into a sleek high ponytail with the back of her hair in curls. Eva’s bathing suit was skintight, revealing her rock-hard abs underneath, while the sides of the one-piece were high-rise, revealing her toned legs.

Eva is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and when she’s not in a swimsuit, she is usually flaunting her figure in a form-fitting or cut-out dress. Just recently, Eva looked stunning when she rocked a head-to-toe Georges Chakra Fall 2020 Couture ensemble featuring a skintight bodysuit with a low-cut scoop necking and sheer pants.

The high-waisted pants were completely see-through and were just a piece of fabric with pinstripes down the legs. She styled the outfit with a long black laser which she kept open, a diamond choker necklace, and black patent leather shoes.

Another one of our favorite looks from her recently was her fitted white satin Georges Chakra Bridalwear suit. She styled the power suit with a pair of white and clear PVC slip-on Gianvito Rossi Elle Sandals.