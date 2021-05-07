Eva Longoria Channels Her ‘Desperate Housewives’ Character In Hot New Red Bikini Pic

Eva Longoria looks hotter in a bikini now than she did in 2004 when ‘Desperate Housewives’ made her a major star. See her looking stunning in a new red two piece.

Eva Longoria used a nearly 20 year old throwback line showing her Desperate Housewives character Gabrielle Solis in a sexy red mini “knowing red was her color” to showcase her latest bikini photo. The 46-year-old stunner shared a sexy Instagram photo on Friday May 7, showing her in a stylish, fire-engine red two piece by Melissa Odabash Swimwear. The bandeau style top featured a strap over her left shoulder attached with a gold metal ring, making for a super chic look.

The actress/producer’s tiny bottoms featured large string ties over both of her hips. The bikni really showcased Eva’s incredibly toned and tight abs, and she stood with her left leg in front of her right one. That made for a gorgeous angle where her limbs looked so long and lean. Eva reached up with her right arm to touch her high ponytail, making for a perfect pose in her swimwear.

The Overboard star appeared to be near a pool, as she was seen leaning on the column of an outdoor eating area with a relaxing flat white lounger in the background. For fans wanting to copy Eva’s swimwear look, she wore Melissa’s Majorca red bikini top, while donning the Maldives string bottoms.

Eva did a slide right to show a photo of her as Desperate Housewives character Gabby, seen wearing a tiny strapless red minidress while leaving the house. “She knew red was her color” was written on the bottom, in a line apparently delivered by narrator Brenda Strong‘s Mary Alice character. Eva wrote in the caption, “Even #20YearsLater, she still knew red was her color” and added the hashtag. “#DesperateHousewives” It’s been 17 years since the show debuted on ABC, and Eva looks even better now than she did back then.

Eva’s celeb pals thought her latest bikini look was a total winner. Kerry Washington left a series of red hearts and fire emojis, while Mayans star Justina Adorno cheered her friend with the comment, “Yessss and that’s how you do it!” Actress pal Lana Parilla gushed, Eva is “Even more beautiful today,” while fan @clemencearrow told Eva, “20 years already?! Time flies and you’re still gorgeous! Hope I’ll get older as well as you do!” Eva’s incredible body is no accident, as she’s shown fans how dedicated she is to fitness and working out. But look at the enviable results!