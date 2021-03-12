Eva Longoria, 45, Rocks Gorgeous Bikini While Enjoying A Cocktail On Vacation — See New Pic

Eva Longoria was wishing the L.A. rain away with memories of a trip to her summer home in Mexico, showing off photos of her amazing bikini body.



There’s nothing like thinking of a sunny vacation in bikini weather to brighten an otherwise rainy day. For Eva Longoria, she reached into her phone for photos from a July 2020 trip to her home in Valle de Bravo, Mexico amid a stormy Los Angeles day. In a March 11 Instagram post, she shared a throwback mirror selfie wearing a sexy navy bikini that showed off her amazing figure and super toned tummy. She looks better in a two piece at 45 than she did 10 years ago!

Eva’s swimwear appeared to feature a bandeau top with a gold metal clasp in the center of the chest. She wore an open navy blue blouse over it, hiding any straps. Her bottoms though were completely visible, as tiny strings of fabric glanced over Eva’s hips. The former Desperate Housewives star wrote, “Rain rain, go away!” in the caption, as she used prayer hand emojis to pray for sunshine and bikini times, also noted with emojis.

The Overboard actress accessorized with a white fedora-style sun hat that featured a navy patterned decorative trim. Eva donned sunglasses and wore simple white flip flips as she stood in front of her home’s pool, with Lake Avandaro behind her. Her shoulder length brunette locks appeared wet, as if she’d just gone for a swim.

Eva was in total vacation mode, holding a glass of clear liquid with a refreshing lemon slice in it as she leaned up against a white chair next to her pool. Sailboats could be seen out on the lake’s waters, with a mountain on the other side of the shore. In a second swipe right photo, Eva showed a more close up shot of her from the chest up, holding her refreshing beverage and providing a better view of her bikini top. The L’Oreal ambassador looked absolutely beautiful without any makeup on her fresh, wrinkle-free face.

Eva most recently spent a good amount of July 2020 at the picturesque lakeside abode outside of Mexico City, along with her husband Jose “Pepe” Baston and the couple’s adorable two-year-old son Santiago. The couple tied the knot at the the stunning house on May 21, 2016. Such famous friends as Ricky Martin, Victoria and David Beckham, Mario Lopez, Melanie Griffith and more witnessed Eva and Pepe say their “I Do’s” at the lakeside home wedding. Now it’s there for Eva to kick back and enjoy the quiet life far away from Hollywood, while still rocking a killer bikini in photos for her Instagram followers.