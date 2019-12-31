Eva Longoria is having an amazing time on vacation & she looked unbelievably sexy in a white swimsuit while on the beach in Mexico!

If there’s one thing for sure, it’s that Eva Longoria, 44, manages to look sexy no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did will on vacation in Mexico on December 30. The actress shared a photo of herself frolicking on the beach at Nobu Hotel Los Cabos while wearing a sexy one-piece white swimsuit with the caption, “Fun In The Sun.” Eva looked amazing when she showed off her petite figure in a one-shoulder white Melissa Odabash swimsuit with a low back. The bathing suit highlighted her insanely toned frame and legs, while she accessorized with a pair of oversized square black sunglasses.

Eva has been looking amazing while on vacation and just one day prior, she posted yet another swimsuit selfie on the beach while she’s playing a card game and drinking a pina colada. In the photo, Eva rocked a strapless blue ruffled Melissa Odabash St Kitts ruffled striped bandeau bikini top with an oversized straw hat and sunglasses. She captioned the gorgeous photo, “Real vacation begins once you have a beach.” Eva’s beach vacation comes just days after spending Christmas in the Cotswolds in England with her BFF, Victoria Beckham, 45. She swapped her hats and scarves for the beach and has been looking fabulous on vacation.

Eva is in the best shape of her life and the mother-of-one has been seriously dedicated to the gym. Eva’s personal trainer, Grant Roberts, spoke with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, about the workouts he and Eva do together to get fit, revealing that weight training has helped her get into tip-top shape.

We absolutely loved Eva’s swimsuit while on vacation in Mexico and the actress looks better than ever!