Flower power! Eva Longoria looked absolutely stunning in her black gown with flourishing floral details and a dramatic neckline.

Eva Longoria, 44, is no stranger to wowing fans and photographers on the red carpet. But the actress took things to a whole new level on Nov. 19 while attending the 5th Global Gift Foundation USA at the St. Regis Hotel in Mexico City. The Desperate Housewives alum looked radiant in her black gown by Monique Lhuillier which featured beautiful flowers printed in various hues of blue, purple, pink and yellow throughout the gown. Adding to the ensembles dramatic effect, the gown featured a daring neckline that ran down the upper half of Eva’s torso. With simple accessories, including jewel toned, dangling earrings, and beautiful makeup, Eva looked absolutely gorgeous for the night while supporting a cause near and dear to her heart.

And it’s causes and activism that are at the forefront of Eva’s platform. On Nov. 19, the actress spoke so candidly about normalizing motherhood in the entertainment industry, and her strides to de-stigmatize the perception of working moms. “For me, it’s not a matter of importance, just my life. I’m a mom and I have stuff to do,” Eva shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. The actress is the mother to one-year-old son, Santiago, who follows his mom where ever she goes! “He’s along for the ride. I’m directing, he’s there with me. I’m at an event, he’s there with me. I’m on set acting, he’s there with me.”

Eva is very serious about having her son with her, too. “It’s not like, ‘Oh, I think it’s important that he is,’ it is vital that he is. Part of it is normalizing motherhood in our industry. We’re moms and this is what we do.” As a working mother, Eva is using her platform to continue driving the conversation of women’s power in entertainment forward. And she does it all with a stunning, confident flair for fashion, as well.

This isn’t the first time Eva has rocked a plunging neckline. The actress and activist sported a similar look while attending the 2019 amfAR Los Angeles Gala on Oct. 10. In her mustard yellow gown, the actress truly turned heads. Once again, it was all about the cause for Eva. But whether she is advocating for social causes or stunning us with a new look, Eva always steps out with a dose of confidence that is more radiant than anything!