Eva Longoria Hopes To ‘Normalize Motherhood In The Industry’ By Bringing Son, 1, To Work

Eva Longoria shows that women really can do it all! The actress/producer/director revealed to HL about why it’s important to bring her son around with her while she’s working.

Eva Longoria‘s son Santiago, 1, made his red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival this past year and totally stole the show in his mini tux! He then accompanied his mom to Paris Fashion Week and even on the runway to celebrate the L’Oreal Ready To Wear Spring-Summer 2020 collection! Eva, who, in addition to being an actress, is also an incredibly generous activist, director and producer, spoke to HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview about why it’s so important to her to bring Santiago to work. “For me, it’s not a matter of importance, just my life. I’m a mom and I have stuff to do,” she said. “He’s along for the ride. I’m directing, he’s there with me. I’m at an event, he’s there with me. I’m on set acting, he’s there with me.”

She continued, “It’s not like, ‘Oh, I think it’s important that he is,’ it is vital that he is. Part of it is normalizing motherhood in our industry. We’re moms and this is what we do.” Eva looks to have a busy year ahead, as she prepares to direct Flamin’ Hot in 2020 — a biopic about Richard Montañez, a Frito-Lay janitor and Mexican immigrant who created the spicy Flamin’ Hot Cheetos snack. “It’s going to be life changing for me with just the process and journey,” she said of the project. “Just meeting Richard Montañez, and hearing about his story, and seeing how he’s persevered and has reached a level of success that wasn’t meant for him is super inspiring.”

Ahead of the busy holiday season, Eva also revealed she was partnering with SanDisk to promote their new smart photo manager, ibi. “Ibi lets you collect all of your photos and videos from all of your devices, your computer, your phone, from social media. And it puts it all in one place,” she explained. “Then you can organize it and then you can privately share all of those photos with your family and your friends.”

Eva added that since becoming a mom, the number of photos on her phone has tripled! “99 percent of the photos in my phone are of Santi, and it’s not just one photo of Santi, it’s 28 photos of Santi!” she laughed. “I just love that it acts as my own personal cloud that I control.”