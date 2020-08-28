Eva Longoria stunned while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas! The star rocked a one shouldered pink swimsuit as she soaked up the sun.

Eva Longoria, 45, is unwinding after a busy week hosting a night at the Democratic National Convention. The Desperate Housewives alum was seen vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Thursday, Aug. 28 and stunned in a one-piece swimsuit. The pink-colored, one strap ensemble looked incredible on Eva as she showed off her toned physique and golden tan for a day at the pool!

With her damp, dark hair slicked back, Eva matched her pink manicure to the fitted suit. In several photos, she was seen hanging onto her red iPhone and smiling, as well as snapping a photo of her bikini-clad friend. The woman struck quite the pose as Eva bent down to get the perfect shot, likely for a sexy Instagram post! The friend appeared to rock a strapless red swimsuit, white cover-up and shell necklace for the pool day.

Eva has been slaying various fashion looks as of late, including at the DNC on Aug. 17! The star rocked a super sleek cream number by Salvatore Ferragamo as well as a dainty nude sandal. The dress featured a high-neck, hugging her curves as it fell just beyond her knees. Eva rocked her usual sleep blowout for the event, adding a a smokey eye and gloss to complete the look.

Her adorable son Santiago, 1, wasn’t pictured with her on vacation but he recently made the cutest cameo on her Instagram! “Nothing like singing in the shower!!” she captioned her Aug. 28 post that showed the baby jumping up and down in a diaper from inside a shower. Eva sweetly kissed him through the glass and yelled “I love you” as be banged on the door. The little boy seemed so determined to hug his mom, as she began singing, “Twinkle, twinkle little star/How I wonder where you are/Up above the world so high.” Adorable!

Santiago also made an appearance in a cute post from Aug. 25! Doting mom Eva held the little boy as she posed in a swimming pool, slaying in a turquoise one piece. “Summer,” she captioned the snap, including a sunshine emoji. The actress was all-smiles as she candidly looked the side as Santiago appeared to laugh!