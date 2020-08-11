See Pics
Eva Longoria, 45, Jumps High In The Air In A Bikini & More Times The Mom Has Rocked Bikinis

Eva Longoria has seriously been turning up the heat this summer with some of her best bikini pics! Check out photos of the mother-of-one sporting sexy two-piece looks during the summer of 2020!

Let’s be honest, there’s absolutely nothing that Eva Longoria can’t make look good. The stunning actress, 45, has been showing off her incredible flair for fashion on red carpets for years. But even when she isn’t on her way to an awards show or attending a high-profile industry event, Eva knows how to look her best, most confident self.

The Desperate Housewives alum channeled that energy into her beach and poolside looks this summer. Eva has been sporting some amazing two-pieces by various designers and has looked so striking and gorgeous in each of them. In fact, she’s shown off her toned beach bod on Instagram for her nearly eight million followers to see! Check out some of her best bikini pics from Instagram!

Eva Jumping For Joy 

Let’s jump into Monday like…….

How could you not be poised for a great week when this pic exists?! Eva shared this photo to her IG on Monday, August 10, and was ready to kick-off the week with pure positivity. She showed off her fierce and fit body while jumping in the air and wearing a bikini designed by Melissa Odabash. “Let’s jump into Monday like,” she captioned the image.

Eva With Son Santiago 

Smiles all around….. 😀

There’s never an off-day when you’re a mom, and even when she was soaking up the sun, Eva was spending time with her adorable two-year-old baby boy, Santiago Enrique Bastón! In the pic, Eva and her little guy, whom she shares with husband José Bastón, absolutely beamed with joy and looked so cute! Not to mention, Eva looked absolutely beautiful in a red bikini designed by Melissa Odabash! “Smiles all around,” the actress captioned the sweet image.

Eva Being ‘Green With Envy’

Green with envy 🍃

Don’t be stressed — there’s no way Eva could be envious of anyone when she’s got so much good going on! In a sultry post from her summer getaway, Eva looked truly gorgeous in this olive green strapless bikini designed by Somerfield Swim from Renee Somerfield! The stunning star’s toned abs were put on full display in this pic, as Eva captioned the post “green with envy.”

Eva ‘Chillin’ On A Saturday 

It’s not summer unless you take the time to simply rest and relax. That’s just what Eva did on July 18 in this IG post. The actress looked truly amazing in this two piece designed by Kymina swimwear. Everything from Eva’s toned arms to her firm legs and strong core was on full display. She looked like a true beach babe! “Saturday chillin,'” she captioned the pic, thanking the swimwear line and Jessica Lemarie Pires for her ‘Eva’ bikini! Want to see more gorgeous moms rocking two-pieces? Check out the gallery above!