Eva Longoria, 46, Stuns In Pink Swimsuit In Throwback Vacation Pic As She Wonders If It’s ‘Bathing Suit Season’

Eva Longoria posed while standing on an outside sofa that was in front of a gorgeous view of water.

Eva Longoria, 46, is already ready for the warm weather! The actress took to Instagram on Apr. 9 to share a throwback photo of herself looking gorgeous in a pink one-piece swimsuit while standing on an outdoor sofa bed. A clear blue sky and water could be seen behind her as she appeared to take a step on the sofa while looking down.

The beauty also had her long locks up in a ponytail in the snapshot and was barefoot. “Is it bathing suit season yet? 👙⛱☀️,” she captioned the post, which was met with a lot of compliments.

“Love the swimsuit! Gorg colour 😍🔥,” one follower wrote while another called her “beautiful.” A third told her she was “looking great” and a fourth shared that they thought her location in the photo was “a nice place.” Others shared heart-eyed and fire emojis to signify their love of her photo.

This isn’t the first time Eva has wowed with an awesome swimsuit pic. She shared two throwback pics of herself at her home in Mexico on a rainy day in Los Angeles and proved she knows how to rock a bikini just as much as a one-piece. The mom-of-one was wearing a navy blue two-piece under a matching long-sleeved button-down shirt in the photos as well as a sun hat.

She added to the outfit by wearing white flip flops and sunglasses as she posed in front of a pool. “Rain rain, go away!” she wrote in the caption.

Eva is known for often showing off fashionable outfits and swimsuits so her most recent throwback pics are no surprise. Whether she’s flaunting a white bathing suit choice while frolicking in sand, or posing in one that adorably matches her two-year-old son Santiago‘s, there’s never a shortage of incredible photos from Eva. The talented star is also known for keeping a steady workout routine that helps to keep her strong and toned for the summer months ahead!