Eva Longoria’s Trainer Grant Roberts Shares An At Home Workout You Can Do With No Equipment
Eva Longoria’s trainer has been keeping her flawless fit for years, and now he’s sharing a step by step workout that you can do at home, EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.
Eva Longoria, 45, is a busy mom — her son Santiago Enrique Bastón is 2 — but somehow she still manages to stay in jaw dropping shape. One of her secret weapons is her longtime trainer Grant Roberts, a champion bodybuilder who owns Granite Gym in Beverly Hills. It’s known as ‘America’s Most Exclusive Gym’ but luckily Grant created a workout EXCLUSIVELY for HollywoodLife readers, so you can get a taste of his training.
In the video, Grant — who recently transformed Kumail Nanjiani, 42, for Eternals — explains exactly how to do each exercise while Devious Maids star Edy Ganem, 37, demonstrates, so you can check your form. The 5-step full-body workout routine is easy to follow and if it gets us one step closer to being as fit as Eva, we’re in!
The Routine:
12-15 Static Lunges on each leg
12-15 Plie Squats
10-12 Single-Leg Romanian Deadlift 10-15 Triceps Dips 15 Triceps Kick-Backs