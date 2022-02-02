See Pics

Eva Longoria Stuns In A Red Bikini On Top Of A Vintage Ford As She Quotes Madonna

Eva Longoria
Mega
Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"Ref: SPL1336080 180816 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
*EXCLUSIVE* BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS - Mark Wahlberg, 50 shows off his muscular physique as he enjoys a day at the beach with his wife Rhea Durham and the family on holiday in Barbados.The couple took in the hot Caribbean sunshine with a little PDA out in the sea as 43-year old American Model Rhea looked sexy wearing her sultry lime green bikini as she chilled out taking in the hot West Indian sunshine and intriguingly read a book from the author Shari Lapena entitled 'Not A Happy Family'Pictured: Rhea DurhamBACKGRID USA 3 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: C Pitt-S King@246Paps / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Rodriguez looks incredible in a peach coloured bikini as she continues her vacation in Mexico. The Fast and the Furious actress, 43, showed off her enviable figure in Tulum, Mexico and was seen taking a swim and playing beach tennis. 21 Dec 2021 Pictured: Michelle Rodriguez. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA815617_054.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Singer Mary J. Blige relaxes in a colorful bikini on the beach in Miami. 06 Dec 2021 Pictured: Mary J Blige. Photo credit: Backgrid/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA811780_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 43 Photos.
News Writer

Strike a pose! The ‘Desperate Housewives’ alum set temperatures soaring as she sizzled in a photo album of barely-there ensembles!

Eva Longoria is proving her beauty only gets better with age! The 46-year-old actress, director and producer gave fans a treat when she shared a photo album from her recent Women’s Health cover shoot. Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday (January 2), Eva posted a video (below) showcasing her many looks for the magazine. She even referenced Madonna’s “Vogue” song in the caption, writing, “Strike a pose. There’s nothing to it.”

In one clip, Eva showcases her flawless figure in a gorgeous red bikini as she poses on top of a vintage Ford pickup truck. In another, she dares to impress in a tiny halter top and mini skirt. With her trademark brunette tresses left long and loose, the former model looks glamourous rocking multi-colored print top and white capri pants for a sun-soaked snap. Yet another style puts Eva’s natural beauty on center stage, as she goes virtually makeup free for the close-up. Flaunting her toned tummy, Eva’s last look includes an open suede shirt and swimsuit bottoms. She looked every inch the cover girl!

Speaking of her fabulous fit figure, Eva revealed to the magazine that she makes sure to works out for at least one hour every day, as it no only keeps her in great shape, but also helps with her “mental health.” The two exercises that keeps Eva engaged and ready to come back to the gym the next day are rebounding and lifting weights. Rebounding — a type of trampoline workout — took over Eva’s work out sessions while she was in quarantine during the early stages of the pandemic in 2020. “It makes me present,” she said of the exercise. “You really have to focus on the routine and memorize the movements. They switch sides a lot, which can throw you off, so you have to be on top of it. I love that.”

Related Gallery

Stars Over 40 In Bikinis: Photos Of Jennifer Lopez & More

Singer Mary J. Blige looks amazing in a black and gold bikini as she soaks up the sun in Miami. 11 Dec 2021 Pictured: Singer Mary J. Blige looks amazing in a black and gold bikini as she soaks up the sun in Miami. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA813072_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Demi Moore, 58, and daughter Rumer Willis, 32, showcase enviable beach body on luxury beach Nammos in Mykonos, Greece. 14 Jul 2021 Pictured: Demi Moore and Rumer Willis. Photo credit: ALONE WOLF / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA770876_035.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen soaks up the sun in Miami, Florida. Pictured: Larsa Pippen Ref: SPL1531520 010717 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

For her weightlifting, Eva really focuses on strength training and gives it her all. “I do very heavy weights,” she explained. “I feel like my body changes the most when I do that. I wear a heart rate monitor, and I can see my heart rate spike from just doing a heavy bicep curl.

 