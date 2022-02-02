Eva Longoria Stuns In A Red Bikini On Top Of A Vintage Ford As She Quotes Madonna

Strike a pose! The ‘Desperate Housewives’ alum set temperatures soaring as she sizzled in a photo album of barely-there ensembles!

Eva Longoria is proving her beauty only gets better with age! The 46-year-old actress, director and producer gave fans a treat when she shared a photo album from her recent Women’s Health cover shoot. Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday (January 2), Eva posted a video (below) showcasing her many looks for the magazine. She even referenced Madonna’s “Vogue” song in the caption, writing, “Strike a pose. There’s nothing to it.”

In one clip, Eva showcases her flawless figure in a gorgeous red bikini as she poses on top of a vintage Ford pickup truck. In another, she dares to impress in a tiny halter top and mini skirt. With her trademark brunette tresses left long and loose, the former model looks glamourous rocking multi-colored print top and white capri pants for a sun-soaked snap. Yet another style puts Eva’s natural beauty on center stage, as she goes virtually makeup free for the close-up. Flaunting her toned tummy, Eva’s last look includes an open suede shirt and swimsuit bottoms. She looked every inch the cover girl!

Speaking of her fabulous fit figure, Eva revealed to the magazine that she makes sure to works out for at least one hour every day, as it no only keeps her in great shape, but also helps with her “mental health.” The two exercises that keeps Eva engaged and ready to come back to the gym the next day are rebounding and lifting weights. Rebounding — a type of trampoline workout — took over Eva’s work out sessions while she was in quarantine during the early stages of the pandemic in 2020. “It makes me present,” she said of the exercise. “You really have to focus on the routine and memorize the movements. They switch sides a lot, which can throw you off, so you have to be on top of it. I love that.”

For her weightlifting, Eva really focuses on strength training and gives it her all. “I do very heavy weights,” she explained. “I feel like my body changes the most when I do that. I wear a heart rate monitor, and I can see my heart rate spike from just doing a heavy bicep curl.