Eva Longoria Sizzles In Plunging Orange Dress At Cannes Film Festival Party: Photos

Eva Longoria, 47, wowed at a special Cannes Film Festival party on May 18! The actress rocked a gorgeous orange plunging dress at the L’Oréal Paris 25th anniversary dinner ahead of the festival and posed for epic photos on the red carpet of the event. She had most of her hair down with some pulled up in the front and wore diamond dangling earrings with the look as she showed off a glowing display of makeup.

Eva was one of many celebrities who shined at the highly fashionable event. Other stars looking great included Elle Fanning, who flaunted a black over-the-shoulder dress, and Jasmine Tooks, who went for a casually stylish look in an orange sleeveless corset top and black pants that had cut-outs on the sides.

Hours before Eva stepped among the other fellow beauties at the L’Oreal party, she stepped out to attend the Top Gun: Maverick screening. She turned heads with her look at that event as well when she wore a sparkly silver off-the-shoulder dress that had a slit. She also wore silver heels that went perfectly with the fashion choice and had the same hairstyle and earrings as her latest appearance.

Before Eva made headlines for her two most recent public appearances, she did so for sharing an adorable photo of her and her son, Santiago, 3, on social media. The doting mom looked amazing in a white one-piece bathing suit as she held the little cutie, who wore a blue. green, and white patterned short set, in her lap in the snapshot. “Summer where are you? We are ready!!!!” she captioned the pic.

When Eva’s not getting attention for attending prestigious industry events in fashionable outfits or posting about cute moments with her son, she’s doing so for attending private events. The beauty was one of many celebs who attended Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz‘s wedding last month in Florida. She was photographed wearing a black maxi dress with a plunging cut-out in the front at the reception as she mingled with other guests and enjoyed a beverage. She also took to Instagram to share a photo of herself posing in the outfit and captioned it with, “Celebrating love.”