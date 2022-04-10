See Pics

Eva Longoria Turns Heads In Sexy Black Dress For Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz’s Wedding

News Writer

The ‘Desperate Housewives’ alum rocked a fabulous maxi dress for the star-studded affair. See the gorgeous pics here!

Eva Longoria was an absolute vision at the wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz! The Desperate Housewives alum, 47, was spotted celebrating at the star-studded affair on Saturday (April 10) at Nicola’s family estate in Palm Beach, Florida. She stunned in a black maxi dress featuring thin straps and a plunging cut-out.

The star kept her trademark raven tresses slicked back in a long ponytail, as she let her natural beauty shine with just a dab of makeup. She looked to be having a blast with some of the other A-list stars such as VenusSerena Williams. The beauty couldn’t help but flash her megawatt smile during the whole event!

Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz's Wedding Photos: David & Victoria Plus More Celeb Guests

With Brooklyn the son of soccer star David Beckham and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, the wedding guest list was a who’s who in the world of the glitterati. And with Nicola the daughter of billionaire Nelson Peltz, their attendees were definitely a rare breed as well. Such luminaries who made the cut other than Eva and the tennis phenoms included Gordon Ramsey and two Spice Girls: Mel B and Mel C.

Meanwhile, the marriage, which had been sidelined for a bit over Covid concerns, came almost two years after the 23-year-old photographer asked the 27-year-old heiress/actress to be his wife. The proposal itself came after the pair were only dating for seven months! Brooklyn had shared the happy news to his Instagram in July 2020, posting a romantic snap of himself caressing Nicola, whose emerald-cut diamond ring was prominent on her ring finger. “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes. I am the luckiest man in the world,” Brooklyn announced in the caption. Nicola responded, “You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. Your love is the most precious gift.”

The extravagant wedding took place at the Peltz family’s incredible mansion in Palm Beach, which takes over 44,000 square feet near the pristine beach. The ceremony was reportedly in the Jewish faith. “It’s strange, because the more wedding meetings that we have, the more real it feels,” Brooklyn told Vogue on Valentine’s Day. “I’m excited. I’m wearing a yarmulke. Yeah, Jewish wedding.”

 