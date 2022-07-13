Eva Longoria Wears Gorgeous Red Bikini While In Italy With Husband Jose Baston: Photos

Eva Longoria is showing off her flawless figure in a series of stunning bikini pics! The Desperate Housewives alum, 47, rocked a classic red bikini while hanging out on a boat with her husband, businessman Jose Antonio Bastón, in Capri, Italy. Eva was seen on the boat on Tuesday, July 12, sunning herself, applying sunscreen, showering off after a swim, and even holding her adorable four-year-old son, Santiago Enrique Bastón. Eva looked relaxed and stunning as ever, wearing her hair long and enjoying the summer sun during her Italy vacation.

She also took to Instagram stories on Wednesday, July 13, to post some enchanting evening video clips from the yacht. In them, Eva drew attention to a breathtaking full moon. “Check out the full moon, coming up,” she said, while wearing a long sleeved, white-collar shirt and dramatic hoop earrings. “Looks like the sun!”

Eva was also photographed in July looking radiant in a white patterned string bikini on the private yacht. Also on June 12, she posted a yellow bikini pic while aboard the luxurious boat, this time accessorizing with a straw fedora and sunglasses. Back in June, the Overboard actress showed off her famously athletic physique when she posted poolside photos in a similar yellow string bikini.

View Related Gallery Eva Longoria: Photos Of The 'Desperate Housewives' Actress & Filmmaker Eva Longoria 'Miss Bala' Film Premiere, Roaming Arrivals, Regal L.A. Live, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Jan 2019 *EXCLUSIVE* Capri, ITALY - The American Actress Eva Longoria shows off her sexy little figure in a white bikini out in the Italian sunshine on her family holiday in Capri. Eva set the temperatures soaring even further as the 47-year-old had a little fun in the sun as she took a dip in the blue sea with her husband Jose Antonio Baston. Pictured: Eva Longoria BACKGRID USA 11 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Eva appears to be living her best life on every front. Back in 2021, the L’Oreal spokeswoman spoke about the cosmetics brand’s iconic “because you’re worth it” tagline and what it means to women. “It’s a battle cry to women; a reminder to evaluate yourself and what you bring to every situation, whether it’s your job, relationships, marriage, friendships or family,” Eva said, per InStyle‘s March 2021 report. “It’s important that we stop and go, ‘Wait a minute, my worth is important here.’ It’s important to know what you bring to everything in your life, and to have respect and honor that.”

Her fans certainly think she’s worth it, and took to the comments section on her July 12 Instagram post to voice their approval. “Beauty in the sunshine,” commented one of her 8.8M followers, while another reacted to the bikini photo saying writing simply, “Bella!!!!”