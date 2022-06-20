Nick Cannon’s Baby Mamas Pay Tribute To ‘Super Daddy’ On Father’s Day, While Mariah Carey Stays Mum

Nick Cannon, 41, felt the love on Father’s Day from a few of his baby mamas — though Mariah Carey was a glaring exception. Abby De La Rosa, who shares 1-year-old twins Zillion and Zion with Nick, honored the Wild ‘n Out host with a sweet tribute on social media. She posted videos and photos of the pair with their kids to her Instagram Stories, writing, “Happy Father’s Day @nickcannon – we are so grateful for you papa!” Abby is currently pregnant with her and Nick’s next child.

Another tribute came from Bre Tiesi, who is also pregnant with a son that is confirmed to be Nick’s. The model posted some sweet pics of her and Nick with a sweet message to him. “Moments like this with you are everything. You are the most gentle loving present human. I dk how you do it we are just thankful you do,” Bre wrote. “Happy Father’s Day to baby C’s super daddy we love you so much can’t wait to celebrate u @nickcannon.”

Brittany Bell, who shares son Golden, 5, and daughter, Powerful, 1, with Nick, was the last of his baby mamas to post a Father’s Day tribute. She had TikTok star Ytiet record a hilarious message for Nick and she poked fun at how many kids he has. “couldn’t let this go to waste. To a father who could use some help counting…Happy Father’s Day. @nickcannon,” Brittany wrote.

View Related Gallery Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon's Family: Photos Of Monroe & Moroccan Nick Cannon, Mariah Carey, Moroccan, Monroe. Mariah Carey, center left, Nick Cannon, center right, and from left, their children Monroe and Moroccan arrive at the Kids' Choice Awards at The Forum, in Inglewood, Calif 2018 Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals, Inglewood, USA - 24 Mar 2018 Mariah Carey and her children Monroe Cannon and Moroccan Cannon Mariah Carey in concert at Beacon Theatre, New York, USA - 05 Dec 2017

Mariah, 53, stayed quiet on Father’s Day this year and chose not to honor Nick, at least not publicly. The iconic singer shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan Cannon with her ex-husband. Nick also had a son Zen Cannon with Alyssa Scott, but sadly the baby boy died at five months old from a brain tumor. On Sunday, Alyssa posted a mirror selfie of herself in a bikini and wished everyone a happy Father’s Day, but she didn’t mention Nick.

Nick has his hands full with so many children already, and two more on the way. But The Masked Singer host has claimed that he’s extremely present in raising each one of his kids. “Contrary to popular belief, I’m probably engaged throughout my children’s day, more often than the average adult can be,” he told Men’s Health.