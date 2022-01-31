Alyssa Scott Says She’s ‘At Peace’ After Son’s Death Amid News Nick Cannon’s Expecting 8th Baby

Alyssa Scott admits it’s ‘painful’ to be part of conversations about Nick Cannon expecting his eighth child but she is ‘centered’ and ‘at peace.’

Alyssa Scott is letting the world know that she is feeling “centered” as she works on healing from the tragic death of her and Nick Cannon’s five-month-old son Zen. Fans have been checking in on the singer as Nick Cannon revealed that he’s expecting his eighth child on Monday, Jan. 31. She expressed the positives that her son brought her in his short time on earth including “expanded my heart in ways I never thought possible” and “filled that space with compassion” on a heartfelt Instagram post.

She then touched on the negatives, writing, “It is painful having my son be a part of conversations that aren’t in alignment with his light and legacy. It isn’t something I chose for him or myself.” However, she’s doing the best she can to keep a level head. “It’s important for me to let you all know.. I am centered, I am at peace,” she continued. “I look at everyone’s predicament with loving eyes. I will not judge. I will consciously decide what I will participate in. I am surrounded by love. God, my mom, dad, sister, brother, and daughter continue to carry me.

The singer simply captioned the post with a red heart emoji. She lost her baby on Dember 5, 2021 to a brain tumor. The tumor was discovered when she took her baby in for a doctor’s appointment after noticing his head was on the larger side. At first, she attributed it to genetics and joked he had a “Cannon head” but instead learned he had a malignant tumor. Even though they performed surgery on it, the tumor only continued to grow at an alarming rate, leading to the infant’s untimely death.

Alyssa revealed how she’s recovery from the tragic death of her and Nick’s infant the same day that the Masked Singer host announced that he’s expecting his eighth kid with model Bre Tiesi. The news got out after the expecting parents hosted a baby shower on Sunday, Jan. 30 and learned they were having a baby boy. In fact, he admitted that he knew Bre was expecting before the tragic death of five-month-old Zen.

