Nick Cannon Celebrates With Brie Tiesi At Baby Shower As Fans Think They Are Expecting Together

Nick Cannon, was spotted celebrating with Brie Tiesi at a baby shower/gender reveal party causing fans to speculate the TV host is expecting another child. The 41-year-old actor was the center of attention alongside Brie, whose divorce from NFL star Johnny Manziel was finalized in November, in photos seen here, via TMZ. HollywoodLife has reached out to Nicks’ reps for comment. The big bash went down on Sunday (January 30) in Malibu, per the outlet, just one month after Nick revealed the death of his five-month-old son Zen.

In the snaps, it appears Nick and Brie are an item, as he cradles her baby bump, they hug and even hold hands. Dressed in a white hoodie, matching joggers and a beanie, Nick looks extremely happy with a huge smile on his face. Brie, meanwhile, is beaming in a gorgeous white gown showcasing her blossoming figure. And after the attendees shot off poppers filled with blue confetti, it appears the baby is a boy!

If the rumor is true, it is definitely some welcome news after the tragic story of Nick’s baby boy passing away from a brain tumor. Nick first revealed the death of Zen, whom he shared with Alyssa Scott, during the Dec. 7 episode of The Nick Cannon Show, breaking down in tears as he said he was able to be with Zen on his final day. The entertainer also got a tattoo in tribute of Zen four days after Zen succumbed to his cancer battle. Around the same time, Alyssa took to her Instagram to post a tribute, writing, “You kept me going. We were a team, both determined to see it through. It feels unbearable running without you now. It has been an honor and privilege being your mommy…I will love you for eternity.”

Zen was one of Nick’s seven kids, who was born a mere 9 days after twins, Zion and Zillion, were welcomed by Nick and his ex Abby De La Rosa. Nick also has twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife, Mariah Carey, as well as a son, Golden, 4, and daughter, Powerful, 1, with Brittany Bell.