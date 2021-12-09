Alyssa Scott Mourns Her & Nick Cannon’s Son Zen In Touching New Tribute: ‘You Kept Me Going’

After having a few days to process the death of her five-month-old son, Zen Cannon, Alyssa Scott took to Instagram to write a lengthy tribute to the adorable youngster.

Alyssa Scott is continuing to grieve after losing her five-month-old son, Zen Cannon, to a brain tumor. On Dec. 8, three days after Zen’s sad death, Alyssa took to Instagram to share a new video tribute to the infant, who she shares with Nick Cannon. She posted a video montage of Zen, featuring footage of him at home and in the hospital. In one clip, Alyssa’s daughter (from a previous relationship) reads to her baby brother. Another shot shows Alyssa cradling the little one on the beach, as well as in the bathtub.

Along with the videos, Alyssa also posted a heartbreaking message to share her grief. “The soreness I felt in my arm from holding you is slowly fading away,” Alyssa wrote. “It’s a painful reminder that you are no longer here. I caught myself looking in the backseat as I was driving only to see the mirror no longer reflecting your perfect face back at me. When I close a door too loudly, I hold my breath and wince knowing a soft cry will shortly folow. It doesn’t come. The silence is deafening.”

Alyssa praised Zen for battling so hard during his five months of life. “You kept me going,” she added. “It would be the middle of the night and you would smile at me. A Surge of energy would fill my body and pure joy would radiate from within me. We were a team, both determined to see it through. It feels unbearable running without you now. I can’t. And in this moment I feel myself being carried. By your sister…by God. By complete strangers encouraging me not to give up. It has been an honor and privilege being your mommy…I will love you for eternity.”

Zen was Nick’s seventh child. He shared the news of Zen’s death during an episode of his talk show on Dec. 7 after previously keeping the infant’s health issues private. Nick revealed that Zen was diagnosed with his tumor at just two months old and had previously had surgery to drain fluid from his brain. He broke down in tears as he shared the story of what happened to his youngest child.

Meanwhile, Alyssa posted several videos of Zen to her Instagram Story after Nick publicly revealed the news of his death. However, this is the first full tribute she wrote to her son on social media.