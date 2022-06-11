Britney Spears Reveals She Wore A ‘Diamond Thong’ Under Wedding Dress As She Kisses Sam Asghari

Britney Spears gave new meaning to the phrase “blushing bride” as she revealed she wore a “diamond thong” during her star-studded wedding to Sam Asghari! The pop princess newlywed took to her Instagram two days after the surprise nuptials on June 9 to share an incredible video of her special day, all while letting her 41 million fans in on her intimate underwear secret.

“LIVING IS GIVING … pssss don’t worry I had my first diamond thong underneath my jacket … hope I didn’t offend anyone 😜😜😜 !!!,” she wrote alongside the clip, which featured the gorgeous couple breaking it down on the dance floor with Britney wearing a tuxedo jacket and, apparently, the bejeweled thong. During the wedding ceremony, the sparkling intimate apparel was hidden underneath Britney’s exquisite wedding gown designed by none other than Donatella Versace!

Later in the video, Britney is seen dancing alongside Madonna as they did a sassy routine to the Material Girl’s own hit “Like A Virgin!” Afterwards, Britney and Sam are in the back of their white Rolls-Royce before driving off from the wedding venue. To top off the clip, the new wife and husband take over the dance floor while Prince’s “Kiss” plays in the background.

The big thong reveal came hours after the former Mickey Mouse Club member admitted she was “so nervous” before she walked down the aisle with her fiancé. Britney took to her Instagram to share a photo album of the special day with a lengthy message attached, saying all the excitement caused her to have a “panic attack!” “I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED !!!” the star wrote. “I had a panic attack and then got it together … the crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic !!!”

She went on to gush over the starry guest list, which included her famous pals like Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, as well as Madonna and Donatella. “So many incredible people came to our wedding and I’m still in shock !!!” she exclaimed. “@drewbarrymore my girl crush and @selenagomez who btw is way prettier in person if that’s possible both came !!! I was speechless … I kissed @madonna again and we danced into the night with @ParisHilton.”

It was certainly a day to remember for the darling new wife and husband. Hopefully the gorgeous couple get a chance to take a honeymoon! HollywoodLife will keep fans posted on any news of such a romantic trip. Stay tuned!